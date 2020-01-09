Theater J to Present NATHAN THE WISE for Their Upcoming 30th Anniversary Season

Theater J Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr and Managing Director Jojo Ruf announce Nathan the Wise for Theater J's upcoming 30th Anniversary Season. Written by Gotthold Ephraim Lessing and adapted by Michael Bloom, Nathan the Wise runs February 24 - March 14, 2021. Adam Immerwahr directs, and Mitchell Hebert stars as Nathan.

"Nathan the Wise is one of the most significant plays in the history of theater," says Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. "A masterpiece of German enlightenment, it cuts to the heart of the human experience. Michael Bloom's new adaptation crackles with wit and humor - imagining a 12th-century Jerusalem with incredible resonances for 2020 America."

Nathan the Wise will be produced at Theater J in association with Folger Theatre. The remaining five productions in Theater J's six-show 2020 - 2021 season will be announced in February 2020.

"Over the past three decades, Theater J has been creating moving, funny, smart, provocative productions," adds Managing Director Jojo Ruf. "We can't wait to share the rest of our 30th Anniversary Season, which is full of ambitious, timely, and heartwarming plays and musicals."

NATHAN THE WISE

By Gotthold Ephraim Lessing

Adapted by Michael Bloom

Directed by Adam Immerwahr

February 24 - March 14, 2021

In 12th century Jerusalem Jews, Christians, and Muslims live beside one another in peace-or so they hope. As tensions rise, the ruling sultan asks the question: "which religion is the one most beloved by

G-d?" Lives-and the future of Jerusalem itself-are on the line as the brilliant Jewish merchant Nathan tries to find the answer. This captivating 18th-century Shakespearean fable explodes with mistaken identities, foiled romances, and families and friendships across cultural and religious lines. Michael Bloom's moving and humorous new adaptation celebrates the common humanity that unites us all.

Theater J is a nationally-renowned, professional theater located in Washington, DC that celebrates, explores, and struggles with the complexities and nuances of both the Jewish experience and the universal human condition. Our work illuminates and examines: ethical questions of our time, inter-cultural experiences that parallel our own, and the changing landscape of Jewish identities. As the nation's largest and most prominent Jewish theater, we aim to preserve and expand a rich Jewish theatrical tradition and to create community and commonality through theater-going experiences.

Founded in 1990, Theater J has grown over the last three decades into "the most influential Jewish theater company in the nation," (The Washington Post) and "a respected cornerstone of the Washington theater scene" (Moment Magazine). By producing work from the Jewish theater canon, as well as non-Jewish plays that investigate stories about immigrants, language, assimilation, genocide, religion, and otherness, we are extending our community a heartfelt invitation to better understand what it means to be Jewish.

Guided by Jewish values and heritage, the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center engages individuals and families through its cultural, recreational, educational, and social justice programs by welcoming people of all backgrounds to connect, learn, serve and be entertained together in ways that reflect the unique role of the Center in the nation's capital.

Edlavitch DCJCC embraces inclusion in all its programs and activities. We welcome and encourage the participation of all people, regardless of their background, sexual orientation, abilities, or religion, including interfaith couples and families.





