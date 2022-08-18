The Hylton Performing Arts Center Kicks Off 2022-2023 Season This September

The Hylton Performing Arts Center kicks off its 2022-2023 season of in-person programming this September and October 2022 with exciting performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, and Matinee Idylls, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners, the return of Arts Alive!, and a new lineup of workshops at the Hylton Center and offsite at Prince William Public Library locations as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.



Arts Alive! 2022, a free, family-friendly arts festival co-presented with the Prince William County Arts Council returns September 11 from 12-4 p.m. This annual arts event features community performers and fine artists showcasing their work on multiple stages and in exhibit spaces indoors and out, hands-on activities for-all-ages, and food vendors onsite.



The following weekend on September 18, patrons will enjoy the legendary talents of a Broadway star and Emmy®, Tony, GRAMMY, and SAG Award nominee in An Evening with Norm Lewis. Lewis takes audiences on a journey through his trailblazing career, including leading turns in Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and more. Additional credits include 'Caiaphas' in the award-winning NBC television special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper; ABC's newest series, Women of The Movement; and offscreen, his voice can be heard in the latest season of Apple TV's animated series, Central Park.



Additional upcoming Hylton Presents highlights include a Keyboard Conversations® program by piano virtuoso Jeffrey Siegel on October 2; 50 Years, the anniversary tour of Swiss puppetry troupe Mummenschanz on October 23; and thrilling back-to-back performances on October 29 and 30 by the "Queen of Ranchera Music" Aida Cuevas and international flamenco megastar Farruquito.



Great family entertainment returns this season with the Hylton Family Series, and magician Mike Super will be ready to bring his mind-blowing illusions right into the audience with his show on September 25. The Hylton Center is pleased to bring back Matinee Idylls, complete with a luncheon prepared by outstanding local caterer BluSage, followed by a one-hour concert and a coffee and dessert reception with the artists. October 5, join award-winning cellist Alicia Ward as she performs an impressive afternoon of classical music.



Tickets are available for purchase at the Hylton Center Ticket Office (open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-7759, or through the Hylton Center website (HyltonCenter.org).



A full schedule of performances and events for September and October 2022 at the Hylton Center is below. Unless otherwise noted, these performances take place in the Hylton Center's Merchant Hall, located at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia.



All performances and artists are subject to change.

September and October 2022 Hylton Presents Performances:



Hylton Presents offers an unbeatable showcase of talent from renowned national and International Artists in the Hylton Center's Merchant Hall.



An Evening with Norm Lewis

Sunday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

$70, $55, $40; half-price for youth through Grade 12



Welcome trailblazing Broadway legend Norm Lewis for an unforgettable evening of stories and songs that highlight his career on stage, including leading turns in Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, and Sweeney Todd. This Emmy®, Tony, GRAMMY, and SAG Award nominee most recently starred in the Netflix film "Da 5 Bloods" by Spike Lee and the landmark FX series, "Pose." Lewis made history as the first African American actor to play the title role in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway and earned Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for his performance in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. Don't miss the warm-hearted, charismatic, and sonorous Norm Lewis-accompanied by a trio of musicians-perform the hits he helped make famous on Broadway on the intimate Merchant Hall stage.





Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel

Music for the Young and Youthful

Sunday, October 2 at 2 p.m.

$50, $43, $29; half-price for youth through Grade 12



For the young and young at heart! This Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel concert is something the whole family can enjoy. Experience some of the most familiar, playful tunes in the piano repertoire, including Rimsky-Korsakov's "Flight of the Bumblebee", Chopin's "Cat Waltz", and Mozart's 12 Variations on Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star. Peppered throughout the concert, Jeffrey will share insights and anecdotes about each work and composer, deepening the concert experience whether you are 6 or 106. Both a virtuoso pianist and a masterful educator, Jeffrey Siegel's Keyboard Conversations® are a truly one of a kind "concert with commentary" treat for classical music newcomers and connoisseurs alike! An interactive question and answer session will conclude this program.

50 Years

Sunday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

$50, $43, $30; half-price for youth through Grade 12



Spectacular large-scale masks, clever puppetry, and inventive use of shadow and light delight the whole family in Mummenschanz's 50 Years. The Swiss troupe creatively cuts through cultural and language boundaries in a performance of wordless poetry and whimsical theater. Mummenschanz became a household name in the 1970s thanks to special appearances on The Muppet Show, Johnny Carson Show, and Sesame Street, and their unforgettable performance style developed even more fans during their Broadway run from 1970-1980. Celebrating half a century of performances, 50 Years reprises classic sketches and characters like "Tube Man" and "Clay Masks" as well as the next generation of silent wonders. Beloved by people of all ages around the globe, Mummenschanz sparks the imagination with its manipulation of everyday objects while offering lighthearted and universal insights into the human condition. "Mummenschanz succeeds brilliantly because of its originality, exceptional ingenuity, sense of surprise, and deft satirical touches" (San Francisco Chronicle).

45th Anniversary - Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo

Saturday, October 29 at 8 p.m.

$50, $43, $30; half-price for youth through Grade 12



All hail the "Queen of Ranchera Music," Aida Cuevas! In her debut at the Hylton Center, this GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY winner will fill Merchant Hall with lively mariachi music, the powerful energy of her stage presence, and the rich effervescence of her voice. Her accompanying band, Mariachi Aztlán, includes special guest musicians on the requinto guitar, accordion, percussion, and keys. With more than 30 albums, Cuevas has earned a large and loyal international fan base for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and her mastery of its demanding vocal forms. Don't miss one of Mexico's leading voices in a concert celebrating 45 years of ranchera prominence. "Cuevas is to Mexico what Aretha Franklin is to the United States: a powerful voice that encapsulates the essence of her nation's spirit" (The Kansas City Star).

Intimate Farruquito

Sunday, October 30 at 7 p.m.

$50, $43, $30; half-price for youth through Grade 12



International flamenco megastar, Farruquito, ignites the stage with raw emotion, extraordinary artistry, and captivating energy. Heralded as "the greatest flamenco dancer of this new century" by The New York Times, Farruquito shares his personal journey through traditional flamenco of the past as well as new stylings that have shaped flamenco into what it is today. As heir to the most renowned Gypsy flamenco dynasty, Farruquito began his love affair with flamenco at the young age of six, dancing in his grandfather's Broadway show. His mission in life is to share the profound poetry and freedom of flamenco. His newest show, Intimate Farruquito, opens a window into the history of flamenco dance, as well as songs that have most influenced his artistry. With a stellar cast of dancers, live musicians, and vocalists, Farruquito's tangos, bulerías, and alegrías bring the expressive beauty of flamenco to life!



September and October 2022 Hylton Family Series Performances:



Hylton Family Series is an inspiring series with children in mind-great family entertainment at affordable family prices in Merchant Hall.



Mike Super - Magic and Illusion

Sunday, September 25 at 4 p.m.

$15



"America's Favorite Mystifier" Mike Super brings his mind-blowing illusions and combined hilarity of a headline comedian to the Hylton Center to entertain and enthrall the whole family. Mike has turned the traditional magic show on its side and dumped it right into the audience-as YOU become his onstage assistant! Mike Super rose to fame as the winner of NBC's hit television series Phenomenon, becoming the only magician in history to win a LIVE magic competition on primetime U.S. network television. Whether he is performing for stage, screen, or up-close and in-person, Mike Super transcends the "trick" and connects personally with his audiences, making this a Hylton Family Series event sure to leave you spellbound! (Recommended for ages 3 and up)



September and October 2022 Matinee Idylls at the Hylton Center:



Matinee Idylls presents a fantastic "menu" of distinguished musicians performing a colorful variety of chamber music in the Gregory Family Theater. These afternoons are sure to delight, with a luncheon prepared by an outstanding local caterer, followed by a one-hour concert and a coffee and dessert reception with the artists.

Wednesday, October 5

Lunch at 12:30 p.m., Concert at 1:30 p.m., Dessert Reception following the concert

Lunch, concert, and dessert reception: $60

Concert and dessert reception-only: $35



Join award-winning cellist Alicia Ward as she performs an impressive afternoon of classical music. Making her orchestral debut as a featured soloist at the age of 12, Ward has since performed throughout the United States and abroad as a chamber musician, recitalist, and soloist. Her performances have taken her throughout North America, Europe, and Japan, in famed concert halls including Strathmore, Carnegie Hall, Davies Symphony Hall, and The Kennedy Center. Ward has won several music competitions, both nationally and internationally, and now serves as co-director of the Young People's String Program at the Peabody Institute of Baltimore's Johns Hopkins University. Ward will be joined by a pianist, who will be announced at a later date.



September and October 2022 Hylton Center Veterans and the Arts Initiative

Workshops and Events:



The Veterans and the Arts Initiative serves as an arts and community hub for local Veterans, Servicemembers, and military family members. The Initiative has brought our community together to engage with the arts through performances, workshops, exhibitions, and special events featuring the arts.



Additional information and registration for all Veterans and the Arts Initiative programming can be found on the Hylton Center website.





Virtual Guitar Workshops:



Tuesdays, September 6 - November 8, 7-7:50 p.m.

Online via Zoom

Tuesdays, September 6 - November 8, 8-8:50 p.m.

Online via Zoom



Workshops at the Hylton Performing Arts Center:

Wednesdays, September 14 and 21, 7-8:30 p.m.

Classroom 2

Wednesdays, October 5 - 26, 7-8:30 p.m.

Novant Health|UVA Health System Rehearsal Room



Workshop hosted at Potomac Library:



Wednesdays, October 19 and 26, 6-7:30 p.m.

Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA

Registration for Library workshops opens September 1.





September and October 2022 Hylton Center Arts Partner Programming:

Hylton Center Arts Partners are based here in Prince William County and the City of Manassas and are evidence of the extraordinary talents and resources that exist in our area.





Manassas Chorale

Broadway in Manassas!



Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m.

$25, $23 adult; free to Mason students and children (18 years and younger)



Join the Manassas Chorale, its smaller ensemble, and premier choirs from local high schools as they celebrate the best of Broadway. Listen closely for your favorites!





Manassas Ballet Theatre

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow



October 14-15 at 7:30 p.m.

October 16 at 3 p.m.

$65, $55, $45, $35, $25



With new choreography set to the live music of the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra, the story of Ichabod Crane and his failed pursuit of the beautiful Katrina materializes in the haunting tale of lost love and tragedy just in time for Halloween!



October 14-15; 21-22 at 8 p.m.

October 16; 22-23 at 2 p.m.

In the Gregory Family Theater

$20 adult; $17 senior (55 and over), student (13 years of age and older), active and retired military; $13 youth (12 years and younger)



Amidst a stormy sea passage, young orphans on the ship "The Neverland" help the daughter of an English lord protect pirate treasure. On their journey, an orphan boy meets Black Stache, who names the boy Peter and tries to persuade him to become a pirate. To save himself from drowning, Peter rides through the waves to a nearby island where the quest to protect the treasure unfolds.





Manassas Symphony Orchestra

Celebrations

Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m.

$25 adult; free student (through college)



The Manassas Symphony Orchestra celebrates the beginning of its 30th season on Hungarian composer Franz Liszt's 211th birthday by featuring piano virtuoso Thomas Pandolfi performing Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major. The Ashville [NC] Citizen-Times says about Pandolfi, "His virtuosity and strength... might have had some believing that Liszt himself had taken over the keyboard," while the Washington Post describes him as "A Master of both the grand gesture and the sensual line...." Works by Wagner, Strauss, and Borodin round out the program.



Buchanan Partners Art Gallery Exhibitions:



Buchanan Partners Art Gallery exhibits an array of diverse works from regional artists of all ages. Located on the second floor of the Hylton Center, gallery exhibitions are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and two hours before each performance.

September 6 - November 6

Buchanan Partners Art Gallery

FREE



Zero and One features expressionist paintings by artist and poet Bennie Herron. Herron paints emotionally charged figures in dramatic contours, filled with dynamic and often fractured interiors. The works possess the immediacy of religious icons remixed with the confrontational style of street art and graffiti. Sharing graphic affinities with German Expressionist artists such as Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and late 20th Century neo-expressionist master Jean-Michel Basquiat, Herron's paintings are a deeply personal response to his lived experience and his search for poetic truth.







Thursday, September 22, 6 - 8 p.m.

Buchanan Partners Art Gallery

FREE



Join us for a casual reception in honor of Manassas-based artist and poet Bennie Herron and his solo exhibition Zero and One. This free event will feature a live poetry reading by Herron who will discuss the ideas and methods behind his expressionist figure paintings and poetry. No RSVP required.



Other September and October 2022 Events at the Hylton Center:





September 11 from 12-4 p.m.

Venue-wide

FREE



A co-production of the Prince William County Arts Council and Hylton Performing Arts Center,

this annual family-friendly arts festival features Prince William County Arts Council members and other community performers and fine artists. Enjoy activities for all ages, multiple stages of performances indoors and out, and more! Come out and celebrate your local arts community! Free, no tickets required. Visit pwcartscouncil.org for a full schedule and list of participants.



Rocking Entertainment



Javed Ali!

Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $29



Come see the world-famous Indian star at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.





KC Dance Center



Kollywood Night 2022

Saturday, September 24 at 5 p.m.

$25 general; $50 VIP



Enjoy this festive night of Nepalese music and dance. VIP tickets include a photo with celebrity artist.



Rocking Entertainment



Naseebo Ial!

Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.

$29 to $250



Enjoy a night to remember with the legend of Pakistan, Naseebo lal.





United States Navy Band



United States Navy Concert Band

Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

FREE



Join the United States Navy Band, "The World's Finest," as Captain Kenneth C. Collins leads the Concert Band in an evening of time-honored favorites, plus new works from the wind band repertoire. This performance also features the winner of the Navy Band's 2022 Young Artist Solo Competition. The United States Navy Concert Band, the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy, presents a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions, and modern wind ensemble repertoire.