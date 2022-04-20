The Washington Ballet Takes to the Plaza at CityCenter for Three Nights of Free Performances, June 2-4

Shop, dine and experience The Washington Ballet on June 2, 3 and 4 in the Plaza at CityCenter. Set against the backdrop of CityCenter's iconic pink lanterns, each evening will feature a unique, free program of classic pas de deux and energetic contemporary works by up-and-coming choreographers, all performed by the world-class artists of The Washington Ballet.

Performances begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately one hour. Admission is free and seating is first-come, first served. Visit for the latest information at www.washingtonballet.org/dance-for-all.

The June performances at CityCenter are part of The Washington Ballet's Dance for All, a community engagement initiative that offers free and accessible classes, performances and events throughout all eight wards of the District.