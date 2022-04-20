Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Washington Ballet Takes to the Plaza at CityCenter for Three Nights of Free Performances, June 2-4

pixeltracker

​​​​​​​Three nights of classical and contemporary works added to this season's Dance For All community engagement initiative.

Apr. 20, 2022  
The Washington Ballet Takes to the Plaza at CityCenter for Three Nights of Free Performances, June 2-4

Shop, dine and experience The Washington Ballet on June 2, 3 and 4 in the Plaza at CityCenter. Set against the backdrop of CityCenter's iconic pink lanterns, each evening will feature a unique, free program of classic pas de deux and energetic contemporary works by up-and-coming choreographers, all performed by the world-class artists of The Washington Ballet.

Performances begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately one hour. Admission is free and seating is first-come, first served. Visit for the latest information at www.washingtonballet.org/dance-for-all.

The June performances at CityCenter are part of The Washington Ballet's Dance for All, a community engagement initiative that offers free and accessible classes, performances and events throughout all eight wards of the District.



Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Courtney Reed, Conor Ryan, Austin Durant & More In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL On Tour
  • West Virginia Public Theatre Announces Summer 2022 Season Plans
  • Photos: Get A First Look At SIX on Tour
  • ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Comes to Selah Theatre Next Month