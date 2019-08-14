The Mount Vernon Virtuosi Announce 2019-2020 Season Concerts

The Mount Vernon Virtuosi (MVV) today announce their 2019-2020 season, led by Grammy-nominated conductor, cellist, and pedagogue, Amit Peled. The season includes five engaging, informal programs performed throughout the greater DC area: A Festive Opening featuring music by Barber, Vivaldi, Montgomery, and Shostakovich with violinist Nikita Borisevich; Mozart in Jeans featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Alon Goldstein; When Bach Met Bloch, a special candlelit concert of Bach and Ernest Bloch; a Beethoven 250th Anniversary Extravaganza featuring pianist Daniel Del Pino; and From Haydn to Hollywood, a program featuring Haydn's Concerto for Cello and Orchestra paired with Hollywood favorites. The Mount Vernon Virtuosi concerts feature educational elements and engagement with the audience to make classical works more accessible and to teach the orchestra's members effective audience interaction. The MVV have newly released their debut CD, Mozart Live, available now on Amazon and CTM Classics!

Amit Peled founded The Mount Vernon Virtuosi in 2018 to serve as a platform to nurture, support, and advise recent conservatory graduates through the pitfalls of starting a professional music career. Peled describes his inspiration, "Throughout my career as a performer and educator, I have felt that the gap between college studies and landing a first job is a sort of musical vacuum. When students are engrossed in the demanding musical life of a conservatory and then 'thrown out' into the real world, it creates a certain fear and sense of loss for many young talented performers. That is where The Mount Vernon Virtuosi come in. The orchestra's main goal is to serve as an artistic base that provides a launchpad for those young performers to continue their musical journey on stage and maintain the trajectory of their artistic growth, while getting ready for the tough auditions ahead." New this year, MVV has added special concerts for children and their parents free of charge on select Sundays at the Bender JCC. Families are invited to join the orchestra on an exploration into the mind, heart and soul of each composer presented. Each forty-five-minute presentation will end with a pizza party for the musicians, children, and their families.

The MVV season opens with A Festive Opening on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 4:00pm at Spencerville Adventist Church in Silver Spring, MD;Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00pm at Bender JCC of Greater Washington in Rockville, MD; Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 5:00pm at Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains, VA; and Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00pm at Dumbarton Oaks in Washington, DC. The program includes Barber's Adagio for Strings; "Spring" from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons featuring violin soloist Nikita Borisevich; Jessie Montgomery's Strum for String Quartet arranged for string orchestra; and Shostakovich's Quartet No. 8 in C-minor, Op. 110. MVV also presents a version geared for children on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Bender JCC.

Mozart in Jeans on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 4:00pm at Spencerville Adventist Church and Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at Bender JCC of Greater Washington features internationally acclaimed pianist Alon Goldstein in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 25 in C Major paired with Mozart's Symphony No. 29 in A Major. MVV also presents a version geared for children on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Bender JCC.

The season continues on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 4:00pm at Spencerville Adventist Church and Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00pm at Bender JCC of Greater Washington with When Bach Met Bloch, a program featuring selections from Bach's iconic Cello Suites and Ernest Bloch's From Jewish Life. MVV also presents a version geared for children on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Bender JCC.

The Mount Vernon Virtuosi celebrate the legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven with Beethoven's 250th Anniversary Extravaganza on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 4:00pm at Spencerville Adventist Church and Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 2:00pm at Bender JCC of Greater Washington. The program features an exciting arrangement of Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist Daniel Del Pino and Beethoven's Symphony No. 1. MVV also presents a version geared for children on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 11:00am at Bender JCC.

The season closes with From Haydn to Hollywood on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 7:00pm at the Candlelight Concert Society in Columbia, MD and Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Bender JCC of Greater Washington. MVV conductor Amit Peled is the featured soloist in Haydn's Concerto in C Major for Cello and Orchestra, paired with famous works from Hollywood movies such as John Williams' Schindler's List and Charlie Chaplin's Smile. MVV also presents a version geared for children on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Bender JCC.

Program Information

A Festive Opening

Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 4:00pm

Spencerville Adventist Church | 16325 New Hampshire Ave | Silver Spring, MD

Tickets: Free, no RSVP required.

Children's Concert: Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 11:00am

Bender JCC of Greater Washington | 6125 Montrose Rd | Rockville, MD

Tickets: Free with RSVP

Link: www.benderjccgw.org/concerts

Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00pm

Bender JCC of Greater Washington | 6125 Montrose Rd | Rockville, MD

Tickets: Free with RSVP

Link: www.benderjccgw.org/concerts

Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 5:00pm

Grace Episcopal Church | 6507 Main Street | The Plains, VA

Tickets: $25 General Admission, $15 Students

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mount-vernon-virtuosi-tickets-68136300509

Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00pm

Dumbarton Oaks | 1703 32nd Street, NW | Washington, DC

Tickets: $54

Link: https://www.doaks.org/events/music/concerts

Program:

Barber - Adagio for Strings

Vivaldi - "Spring" from The Four Seasons

Nikita Borisevich, violin

Montgomery - Strum for String Quartet

Shostakovich - Quartet No. 8 in C-minor, Op. 110

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Mozart in Jeans

Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 4:00pm

Spencerville Adventist Church | 16325 New Hampshire Ave | Silver Spring, MD

Tickets: Free, no RSVP required.

Children's Concert: Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 11:00am

Bender JCC of Greater Washington | 6125 Montrose Rd | Rockville, MD

Tickets: Free with RSVP

Link: www.benderjccgw.org/concerts

Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00pm

Bender JCC of Greater Washington | 6125 Montrose Rd | Rockville, MD

Tickets: Free with RSVP

Link: www.benderjccgw.org/concerts

Program:

Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 25 in C Major, KV 503

Alon Goldstein, piano

Mozart -- Symphony No. 29 in A Major, KV 186a

--------------------------------------------------------------------

When Bach Met Bloch

Saturday February 1, 2020 at 4:00pm

Spencerville Adventist Church | 16325 New Hampshire Ave | Silver Spring, MD

Tickets: Free, no RSVP required.

Children's Concert: Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 11:00am

Bender JCC of Greater Washington | 6125 Montrose Rd | Rockville, MD

Tickets: Free with RSVP

Link: www.benderjccgw.org/concerts

Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00pm

Bender JCC of Greater Washington | 6125 Montrose Rd | Rockville, MD

Tickets: Free with RSVP

Link: www.benderjccgw.org/concerts

Program:

Bach - Selections from the Six Cello Suites

Bloch - From Jewish Life

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Beethoven's 250th Anniversary Extravaganza

Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 4:00pm

Spencerville Adventist Church | 16325 New Hampshire Ave | Silver Spring, MD

Tickets: Free, no RSVP required.

Children's Concert: Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 11:00am

Bender JCC of Greater Washington | 6125 Montrose Rd | Rockville, MD

Tickets: Free with RSVP

Link: www.benderjccgw.org/concerts

Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 2:00pm

Bender JCC of Greater Washington | 6125 Montrose Rd | Rockville, MD

Tickets: Free with RSVP

Link: www.benderjccgw.org/concerts

Program:

Chopin - Piano Concerto No. 2

Daniel Del Pino, piano

Beethoven - Symphony No. 1

--------------------------------------------------------------------

From Haydn to Hollywood

Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 7:00pm

Candlelight Concert Society | Smith Theatre at the Horowitz Center | 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway | Columbia, MD

Tickets: $40

Link: https://www.candlelightconcerts.org

Children's Concert: Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 11:00am

Bender JCC of Greater Washington | 6125 Montrose Rd | Rockville, MD

Tickets: Free with RSVP

Link: www.benderjccgw.org/concerts

Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:00pm

Bender JCC of Greater Washington | 6125 Montrose Rd | Rockville, MD

Tickets: Free with RSVP

Link: www.benderjccgw.org/concerts

Program:

Haydn - Concerto in C Major for Cello and Orchestra

Amit Peled, cello

Selections from Hollywood movies such as John Williams' Schindler's List and Charlie Chaplin's Smile





