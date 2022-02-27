The Mason Players and George Mason University's School of Theatre to Stage Sarah Ruhl's EURYDICE

Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl is set to be presented by The Mason Players. It will appears at George Mason University TheaterSpace (de Laski Performing Arts Building, Room: A105) on the Fairfax Campus, 4400 University Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030. The play runs from March 3rd through the 6th, with shows on the 3rd-5th at 8pm and shows on the 5th-6th at 2pm. Eurydice tickets are $30 for general admission and $15 for students, faculty/staff, and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit the Mason Players website here or the George Mason theatre page here. Additional fees may apply, and booking is strongly recommended. Accessible seating and "no-stairs" seating may be purchased online or by calling the CVPA box office.

Eurydice reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, not through Orpheus's infamous pilgrimage to retrieve his bride, but through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she begins to discover that the cost of living again can sometimes exceed the cost of staying dead. Full of dark humor, lyrical beauty, and wit, Ruhl's play transforms a traditional myth into a visceral, contemporary meditation on love worth grieving for.

Sarah Ruhl writes a captivating script that creates a world of interpretation that encourages designers and artists to tell this beautiful story. Throughout Eurydice's journey, she has to remember her lost father then her lost husband, which our designers and performers have accurately depicted. Director Marty Bernier reflects, "Eurydice's main themes are of grief, loss, love, and how we all collectively handle these topics. As members of society, we have all had to deal with these themes more lately. I hope that the audience can feel connected to this play and the characters' general struggles. As a result, once we perform for an audience, the actors will have developed a strong grasp on the piece so that they can then help the audience feel and process these emotions."

"Eurydice" stars Mason junior Shannon Rodgers in the title role. She is joined by castmates Nathaniel McCay (Her Father), Arielle Ward (Orpheus), Brett Womack (A Nasty Interesting Man/Lord of the Underworld), Ryan Von Slomski (Big Stone), Bella Panciocco (Loud Stone), and Nathan Tilley (Little Stone).

Marty Bernier directs the production and features, Vika Hearne (Scenic Designer), Eli Nguyen (Assistant Scenic Designer), Sherrice Mojgani (Lighting Designer), Sloan Martin (Sound Designer), Jaime Ericson (Costume Designer), Luke Rahman (Properties Designer), Addison Picardat (Stage Manager), Nolwenn Favre (Assistant Stage Manager), Samba Pathak (Assistant Stage Manager) among staple members of the production team at George Mason University.

About George Mason University's School of Theater:

George Mason University's School of Theater provides a rigorous, professional and inclusive environment that promotes creative exploration, individual initiative, community building, and multidisciplinary projects. Students collaborate with others, hone their work ethic, and take responsibility for their own artistry as they forge creative partnerships with peers and faculty.



At Mason, we offer student artists individualized mentoring, a dynamic curriculum, and practical opportunities in performance, directing musical theater, play development, design, technical theater, and theater education. We help students find their passion, express it, and refine it through their craft. We believe that the best preparation for tomorrow's artists combines the breadth of a liberal arts education, the depth of discipline-specific training, and the incomparable test of hands-on experience. When they act, direct, write, and design, our students, test their creative and analytical thinking skills. They learn to give and receive feedback, engage as a team, and adapt to an ever-changing workplace. We engage the whole artist-citizen in the classroom and rehearsal, fully supporting that journey, whether it leads to a career in professional theater or enriches a future elsewhere.

About The Mason Players:

The Mason Players bring artistic enlightenment to the lives of the university community and beyond. Its mission coexists with the College of Visual and Performing Arts and the School of Theater, with whom it enjoys a close relationship.



This student-run, faculty-overseen organization within the School of Theater produces captivating productions each season. Mainstage productions are directed by faculty members and visiting guest artists, and students direct studio productions. Plays selected for the annual Mason Players Originals celebration of new work are student-directed and student-written.

Photo Credits: GMU OLLI Photo Club

Pictured: Shannon Rodgers and Brett Womack as Eurydice and The Nasty Interesting Man