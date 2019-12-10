The Keegan Theatre Presents THE MAGICAL PIÑATA

Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA, Keegan Theatre's brand for young people and families, presents THE MAGICAL PIÑATA, a play with music for families this holiday season, playing December 14-30, 2019 at the Andrew Keegan Theatre in Washington, DC. The press opening is on December 15, 2019. All performances are at 11:00 am and are Sensory Friendly, and the December 14 and 15 performances will be ASL interpreted.

THE MAGICAL PIÑATA features a book and lyrics by Karen Zacarías and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, who have collaborated on many beloved plays with music for young audiences, including JANE OF THE JUNGLE, EINSTEIN IS A DUMMY, and many more.

An original Mexican play with music, THE MAGICAL PIÑATA is about a selfish and lonely girl named Cucha who encounters a seemingly plain clay pot which magically transports her from her town of Zapotoco, Mexico to a mysterious jungle. There she encounters Parrot Rivera, a jungle muralist who paints the future; Señor Chapulin, a soccer star with the heart of the present; and Burro Burrito, a farmer who plows the past. But the evil Monkey King and his silly Sidekick know that the clay pot is really a magical piñata and scheme to steal it from her. Through Cucha's journey, she discovers the magic of the mundane, the roots of cultural pride, and the power of sharing.

THE MAGICAL PIÑATA is directed and choreographed by Elena Velasco (HANDS ON A HARDBODY at Keegan) with music direction by Walter "Bobby" McCoy (LEGALLY BLONDE at Keegan) and Marika Countouris (HONK, JR. at Adventure Theatre MTC). PIÑATA features actors Ruth Diaz, Andres Alejandro, Leigh Corbett., and Danie Rodriguez.

Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA also announces 22 winter break PLAY Days, for children in kindergarten through 5th grade, starting December 14, 2019. Every PLAY Day is a new adventure! Each day features a surprise theme to be explored in an immersive way through imagination, creation, role playing, games, music, and movement. Winter break adventures include the opportunity to see THE MAGICAL PIÑATA and then explore big ideas of the play: Traditions Around the World, the Jungle, and Sidekick Takeover. Other themes over the holiday break include Ringing in the New Year, Spies in Pajamas, and a Winter Wonderland. Fees are $90 per day. For more information or to register, visit https://keegantheatre.com/playrahka/

This is Keegan Theatre's 23rd season performing in Washington, DC. The Keegan Theatre produces powerful productions of classic and modern plays and musicals, offered to the community at affordable prices. Our work is fueled by the highest caliber acting and design, scripts that put real people out there on the stark edges of life, and a directing approach that honors clear, authentic storytelling.





