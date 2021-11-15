The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Announces Newly Added Comedy Programs

The Kennedy Center announces programming expanding its 2022-2023 Comedy season.

Emmy award-winning comedian, Hannah Gadsby , will be introducing her highly anticipated new live show, Body of Work, to Washington D.C. audiences (April 21-24). The year that was like no other saw Hannah hunkering down in regional Australia sheltering from a global pandemic and pondering what was next. That ponder is now a show. A brand new live show.

In May, hey, girl. podcast, hosted by Alex Elle with special guest Natalie Lauren, will be live at the Kennedy Center for one night only (May 13). The podcast aims to unite voices of extraordinary women through storytelling and candid conversations with a variety of guests. Then, this summer, the Center will welcome back The Second City with a new, original show, The Revolution Will be Improvised, that explores how our world, politics, and comedy itself has changed (June 18 - July 31).

SCHEDULE OF NEWLY ADDED COMEDY PERFORMANCES



April 21-24, 2022

Eisenhower Theater

Hannah Gadsby

May 13, 2022

Terrace Theater

hey, girl. Podcast

June 18-July 31, 2022

Theater Lab

The Second City's The Revolution Will be Improvised.

Additional programs will be announced at a later date. Artists and performances are subject to change. For a full schedule of events, please visit kennedy-center.org.