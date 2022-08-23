Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show Comes to Highline RxR This Weekend

The event is this Saturday, August 27th, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Register for Washington, DC News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show Comes to Highline RxR This Weekend

The Capital City Showcase, the variety show that features the DMV's best performing artists and hosted by Christian Hunt, returns with its new one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show this Saturday, August 27th, 2022 at 7:30pm!

Bring a team or fly solo and win prizes by dropping knowledge in a trivia competition, then duking it out in a karaoke battle!

This fantastic event is at Highline RxR, located at 2010 Crystal Drive, Arlington VA 22202 on the last Saturday of every month.

This fantastic experience features stand-up comedy from the DC area's finest comics. August's headliner is the hilarious Blaire Postman!

Here's how it works:

1. We start with three rounds of top-of-the-line trivia

2. Then we have a world-class stand-up comedy performance

3. And finally, the top three teams in the trivia standings send up one player each for a karaoke battle, and the audience determines the winner

4. After the competition, we will pivot to a regular sign-up karaoke night, so everyone gets a chance to sing

Tickets are only $10 per person when you reserve a group of six to eight people. Individual tickets are $15 per person.

EVERY attendee can participate! Or you can simply come to enjoy the festivities.

There is FREE parking in the lot next to Highline RxR, located at 2144 Crystal Dr, Arlington VA, 22202. Highline RxR is also a 5-minute walk from the Crystal City Metro Station.

To purchase tickets, visit funtimeshowdmv.eventbrite.com

For questions and information, email capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com





More Hot Stories For You


Alicia Keys, Hillary Clinton & More to Present Portrait of a Nation Awards This FallAlicia Keys, Hillary Clinton & More to Present Portrait of a Nation Awards This Fall
August 23, 2022

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery has announced the host and lineup of presenters for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Awards, which will be presented at a celebratory gala Saturday, Nov. 12.
The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show Comes to Highline RxR This WeekendThe Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show Comes to Highline RxR This Weekend
August 23, 2022

​​​​​​​The Capital City Showcase, the variety show that features the DMV's best performing artists and hosted by Christian Hunt, returns with its new one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show this Saturday, August 27th, 2022 at 7:30pm!
King Center to Present America With Special Guest Al Stewart, February 2023King Center to Present America With Special Guest Al Stewart, February 2023
August 22, 2022

The King Center for the Performing Arts is has announced the return of America to the King Center's L3HARRIS Technologies theatre main stage! 
Regional Premiere of AIN'T NO MO' to Open at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in SeptemberRegional Premiere of AIN'T NO MO' to Open at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in September
August 22, 2022

Fasten your seatbelts, and prepare for turbulence. In a co-production with Baltimore Center Stage, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will present the regional premiere of AIN’T NO MO’, written by Jordan E. Cooper.   
Castaways Repertory Theater To Celebrate Diversity Through Production Of LITTLE WOMEN in SeptemberCastaways Repertory Theater To Celebrate Diversity Through Production Of LITTLE WOMEN in September
August 22, 2022

Castaways Repertory Theater has announced their fall production of Little Women. This non traditional casting of the classic coming of age story by Louisa May Alcott, explores Little Women from the perspective of an interracial March family living in genteel poverty in Concord, Massachusetts in the 1860s.