Story District to Celebrate BIRTHDAY BASH at Lincoln Theatre in October

Story District will celebrate its silver anniversary on October 1, 2022, with a Birthday Bash featuring a special performance at the Lincoln Theatre with some of their favorite storytellers from its 25-year legacy.

The Birthday Bash will feature funny, poignant, and heartwarming performances including Caitlin Reilly, Graham Campbell, JR Denison, Antwan Perry, Mike Kane, Alexandra Petri, Yasmin Elhady, and Jenn Kamara. The celebration will continue after the performances in the lobby of the Lincoln Theatre with cupcakes, games and beats by DJ Sugarpants.

Tickets to the Birthday Bash are now on sale at www.storydistrict.org/tickets/birthdaybash.

"Over the last 25 years, Story District has coached more than 3,000 storytellers to be able to bring their authentic and true stories to the stage," said Amy Saidman, Artistic Executive Director of Story District. "Our mission has been to offer real people a creative outlet, to provide audiences with a night of great entertainment, and to give everyone a sense of connection with each other. As we emerge and recover from a pandemic that kept us apart, our classes and shows bring people together - and that's something to celebrate!"

Story District teaches and showcases the art of autobiographical storytelling to inspire, connect, and build a community of diverse voices within the Washington, DC region and beyond. Through the love of storytelling, Story District creates opportunities for people to deepen a sense of meaning, belonging, and connection to common humanity.

Named the "gold standard" in storytelling by The Washington Post, Story District reaches an audience of more than 12,000 patrons, 200 aspiring storytellers, and 300 adult learners every year through its performances, classes, free coaching, consulting, and a podcast.

For more information about Story District, to view the class calendar, or to buy tickets to upcoming shows, go to https://storydistrict.org.

ABOUT STORY DISTRICT

BACKGROUND

Story District birthed the storytelling "scene" in the region and has given close to 5000 people the opportunity to develop and share their stories in front of an eager audience. In 1997, Washington Storytellers Theatre hosted its first storytelling open mic for DMV locals to share stories on stage. The monthly event was called The Speakeasy, which became SpeakeasyDC in 2005, and Story District in 2015. By that time, the organization had evolved from a small monthly open mic series to a thriving local arts institution with a vibrant community, extensive educational programming, services for businesses and organizations, and partnerships. For more information, visit https://storydistrict.org.

ABOUT AMY SAIDMAN

Called the "matriarch of storytelling" by DC Magazine, Amy Saidman (she/her) has been teaching the art of storytelling and producing large and small-scale live storytelling shows in the DMV since 2005 as the Artistic Executive Director of Story District. A storyteller, coach, emcee, podcast host, and consultant herself, Amy has been featured on the cover of The Washington City Paper, profiled in Washington Business Journal and Washington Jewish Week, interviewed on Kojo Nnamdi Show, and nominated for a DCW50 Remarkable Woman award, in addition to receiving multiple artist fellowship awards from the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.