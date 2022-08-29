Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Story District to Celebrate BIRTHDAY BASH at Lincoln Theatre in October

Story District to Celebrate BIRTHDAY BASH at Lincoln Theatre in October

The performance will celebrate the company's 25th anniversary and feature performances from Alexandra Petri, Yasmin Elhady, and more.

Register for Washington, DC News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  

Story District will celebrate its silver anniversary on October 1, 2022, with a Birthday Bash featuring a special performance at the Lincoln Theatre with some of their favorite storytellers from its 25-year legacy.

The Birthday Bash will feature funny, poignant, and heartwarming performances including Caitlin Reilly, Graham Campbell, JR Denison, Antwan Perry, Mike Kane, Alexandra Petri, Yasmin Elhady, and Jenn Kamara. The celebration will continue after the performances in the lobby of the Lincoln Theatre with cupcakes, games and beats by DJ Sugarpants.

Tickets to the Birthday Bash are now on sale at www.storydistrict.org/tickets/birthdaybash.

"Over the last 25 years, Story District has coached more than 3,000 storytellers to be able to bring their authentic and true stories to the stage," said Amy Saidman, Artistic Executive Director of Story District. "Our mission has been to offer real people a creative outlet, to provide audiences with a night of great entertainment, and to give everyone a sense of connection with each other. As we emerge and recover from a pandemic that kept us apart, our classes and shows bring people together - and that's something to celebrate!"

Story District teaches and showcases the art of autobiographical storytelling to inspire, connect, and build a community of diverse voices within the Washington, DC region and beyond. Through the love of storytelling, Story District creates opportunities for people to deepen a sense of meaning, belonging, and connection to common humanity.

Named the "gold standard" in storytelling by The Washington Post, Story District reaches an audience of more than 12,000 patrons, 200 aspiring storytellers, and 300 adult learners every year through its performances, classes, free coaching, consulting, and a podcast.

For more information about Story District, to view the class calendar, or to buy tickets to upcoming shows, go to https://storydistrict.org.

ABOUT STORY DISTRICT

Story District is a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching and showcasing the art of autobiographical storytelling to inspire, connect, and build a community of diverse voices within the Washington, DC, region and beyond.

BACKGROUND

Story District birthed the storytelling "scene" in the region and has given close to 5000 people the opportunity to develop and share their stories in front of an eager audience. In 1997, Washington Storytellers Theatre hosted its first storytelling open mic for DMV locals to share stories on stage. The monthly event was called The Speakeasy, which became SpeakeasyDC in 2005, and Story District in 2015. By that time, the organization had evolved from a small monthly open mic series to a thriving local arts institution with a vibrant community, extensive educational programming, services for businesses and organizations, and partnerships. For more information, visit https://storydistrict.org.

ABOUT AMY SAIDMAN

Called the "matriarch of storytelling" by DC Magazine, Amy Saidman (she/her) has been teaching the art of storytelling and producing large and small-scale live storytelling shows in the DMV since 2005 as the Artistic Executive Director of Story District. A storyteller, coach, emcee, podcast host, and consultant herself, Amy has been featured on the cover of The Washington City Paper, profiled in Washington Business Journal and Washington Jewish Week, interviewed on Kojo Nnamdi Show, and nominated for a DCW50 Remarkable Woman award, in addition to receiving multiple artist fellowship awards from the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.





More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at THE OUTSIDER at The Keegan TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE OUTSIDER at The Keegan Theatre
August 28, 2022

The Keegan Theatre has released production photos for the Regional Premiere of THE OUTSIDER by Paul Slade Smith, which runs from August 27 through September 24th.
North American Screening Dates Announced for Yeston/Kopit PHANTOM Featuring KyuhyunNorth American Screening Dates Announced for Yeston/Kopit PHANTOM Featuring Kyuhyun
August 27, 2022

Cities, venues, and release dates for the North American cinema presentation of the South Korean production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's 'Phantom' have been announced by its U.S. distributor The Art Seen.
Kennedy Center to Present Bernstein's MASS & More in SeptemberKennedy Center to Present Bernstein's MASS & More in September
August 26, 2022

Next month, in September, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts celebrates its namesake with two projects: the opening of “Art and Ideals: President John F. Kennedy” – a new permanent exhibit exploring Kennedy’s presidency and commitment to the arts – and a reprise of Bernstein’s MASS.
Jackie Evancho To Perform A Select Number Of Shows Dedicated To The Timeless Music Of Joni MitchellJackie Evancho To Perform A Select Number Of Shows Dedicated To The Timeless Music Of Joni Mitchell
August 25, 2022

In support of her new album, Jackie Evancho: Carousel of Time, honoring the timeless music of Joni Mitchell, Jackie Evancho will perform a select number of shows dedicated to the  music from the album. 
Photos: First Look at THE COLOR PURPLE at Signature Theatre Starring Nova Y. Payton, Frenchie Davis, and MorePhotos: First Look at THE COLOR PURPLE at Signature Theatre Starring Nova Y. Payton, Frenchie Davis, and More
August 24, 2022

Signature Theatre is presenting The Color Purple by Marsha Norman (book), Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray (music & lyrics) through October 9, 2022 in Signature's MAX Theatre. The Color Purple is directed by Timothy Douglas (Signature's Spunk, Portland Center Stage's The Color Purple), with Nova Y. Payton (Signature's After Midnight, Dreamgirls) starring as Celie.