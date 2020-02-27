Sting to Star in THE LAST SHIP at D.C.'s National Theatre for 13 Performances

Click Here for More Articles on THE LAST SHIP International Tour

THE LAST SHIP, starring and featuring original music and lyrics by 17-time Grammy Award® winner Sting, will make its Washington, D.C. premiere at The National Theatre from March 27 - April 5 as part of an international tour.

Tickets for THE LAST SHIP may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849, or in person at The National Theatre Box Office (open Monday-Friday from 12pm-6pm and two hours prior to every performance). The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

Sting will star as shipyard foreman "Jackie White" and will perform the role at every performance. He is joined by Frances McNamee as "Meg Dawson," Jackie Morrison as "Peggy White," and Oliver Savile as "Gideon Fletcher."

The remainder of the entirely British cast includes Marc Akinfolarin, Joe Caffrey, Matt Corner, Susan Fay, Orla Gormley, Annie Grace, Sean Kearns, Oliver Kearney, David Muscat, Tom Parsons, Joseph Peacock, Sophie Reid, Hannah Richardson, and Jade Sophia Vertannes.

The company is appearing with the support of Actor's Equity Association.

Set in the shipbuilding town where Sting was born and raised, the production showcases the strength and resilience of those working in the labor industry. To honor their contributions, members of all creative and labor unions can purchase $55 tickets (regularly $99) to attend a performance on Friday, March 27 or Friday, April 3. Union members can purchase tickets at the special rate using promo code UNION while supplies last; some restrictions apply.

THE LAST SHIP

MARCH 27 - APRIL 5, 2020

Inspired by Sting's 1991 album, "The Soul Cages," THE LAST SHIP tells the story of Gideon, a prodigal son returning home after 17 years at sea to find that the local shipyard his town was built around is closing and Meg, the love he left behind, has moved on. Tensions flare and picket lines are drawn as foreman Jackie White (Sting) rallies the workers to take over the shipyard and build one last ship in the face of the gathering storm.

A love story, a tale of family and friendship, and a passionate homage to the shipbuilding community Sting grew up in, this "thrilling and stirring musical" (The Guardian) features a Tony®-nominated original score by Sting including some of his best-loved songs "Island of Souls," "All This Time," and "When We Dance."

Completely reimagined since its Broadway debut in 2014, THE LAST SHIP has thrilled audiences across the UK and in Toronto and has been described as "uplifting, intimate, heart-breaking and universal" (The Stage).

THE LAST SHIP has a new book and direction by incoming artistic director of The National Theatre Wales Lorne Campbell; is based on the original book by John Logan and Brian Yorkey; has set design by 59 Productions, the multi award-winning studio behind the video design of the London 2012 Olympic Games, Les Misérables and War Horse; musical supervision and orchestrations by Emmy Award-winning, Drama Desk, Tony and Grammy nominated arranger/composer/producer Rob Mathes whose credits include arrangements for The Greatest Showman and work with the biggest names in music including Elton John, Tony Bennett, Lou Reed, Jay-Z, Aretha Franklin and many more; musical direction by Richard John; costume design by Molly Einchcomb; movement direction by Lucy Hind; lighting design by Matt Daw; and sound design by Sebastian Frost.

THE LAST SHIP is produced by Karl Sydow. For more information on the production and a video sneak peek, please visit TheLastShipMusical.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You