Spotlight Kidz to Perform at Walk for Peace Closing Ceremony at Lincoln Memorial

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Spotlight Kidz will sing at the final ceremony of the Walk for Peace on February 11 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Walk for Peace began on October 26, 2025, when Buddhist monks set out on foot from Fort Worth, Texas, embarking on a 2,300-mile pilgrimage spanning 108 days. Traveling slowly and intentionally through multiple states, the monks undertook the journey as a living prayer for peace, compassion, and nonviolence. The walk concludes in Washington, D.C., with the final ceremony on Wednesday, February 11, marking the completion of this extraordinary cross-country effort dedicated to unity and healing.

Rooted in mindfulness and presence, the Walk for Peace is not a protest, but a prayer in motion. Through silence, chanting, and steady steps, offer a powerful reminder that peace begins within and is cultivated through each thoughtful action. Their pilgrimage encourages humans of all backgrounds and religions to pause, reflect, and reconnect with shared humanity and to choose kindness, understanding and nonviolence in their daily lives.

As the journey reaches its conclusion, the monks' message is carried forward through the voices of the next generation. At the final ceremony on February 11 at the Lincoln Memorial, Spotlight Kidz , consisting of youth and teenager singers ranging in ages 8-17 has been invited to perform, using music to amplify a shared message of peace, unity, and hope, and demonstrating that even young voices can play a powerful role in building a more compassionate future.

The Spotlight Kidz's performance will take place during the closing ceremony of the Walk for Peace, a powerful event bringing together communities, leaders, and advocates to promote unity, compassion, and peace in every heart. Set against the historic backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial, Spotlight Kidz's appearance will underscore the event's message of hope and collective responsibility for a more peaceful world.

Representing Spotlight Kidz will be MiaLeilani Balducci, AJ Bassett, Addison Birchard, Aurelia Birchard, Charlotte Cronin, Desmond Elyseev, Ryan Franko, Zoe Franziska, Addison Geisler, Cora Gilbert, Kylie Gourley, Quinn Hullen, Elena Kokinda, Lena Josephine Marano, Owen Miller, Apalonia Passetti, Alexandra Rooney, Ellie Santos, Alina Santos, Alice Solomon, Kate Solomon, Emily Spencer, Nicoletta Toscano, Joey Vogel.

Director/Founder of Spotlight Kidz is Sandy Kost-Sterner. Music director for the Lincoln Memorial performance is Quae Simpson and Terry Cronin is the event co-ordinator for this Spotlight Kidz performance.

The Walk for Peace performance reflects Spotlight Kidz's ongoing commitment to using music and collaboration as a force for good, uniting voices across ages, backgrounds, and borders in support of meaningful causes.

"(Spotlight Kidz) being invited to perform at the Walk for Peace's final ceremony is an incredible honor," said Terry Cronin, event coordinator for this Spotlight Kidz performance. "Our mission is rooted in using the arts to connect people, inspire empathy, and create positive change-values that align deeply with the purpose of this event."

Spotlight Kidz is a youth performing arts organization dedicated to empowering children and teenagers through music, theatre, and performance. Spotlight Kidz provides young performers with meaningful opportunities to build confidence, develop artistic skills, and use their voices to inspire positive change. Through performances, workshops, and community-centered events, Spotlight Kidz encourages youth to lead with compassion, creativity, and purpose-onstage and beyond.

Spotlight Kidz began in Pottsville, PA under the direction of Sandy Kost-Sterner. The group is recognized world-wide and offers high-level educational and performing opportunities to young singers, ages 6-18, from around the globe. The group includes many current Broadway cast members, National Tour cast members and many other outstanding talent, providing young performers with professional mentorship and real-world performance experience. Through collaborations with Broadway artists, Spotlight Kidz raises funds and awareness for a wide range of charitable organizations while inspiring the next generation of performers and changemakers