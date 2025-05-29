Spotlight: FOOTLOOSE at NextStop Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to cut loose and kick off your Sunday shoes with the electrifying stage adaptation of Footloose! This high-energy production brings the iconic 1980s film to life with its unforgettable soundtrack and toe-tapping choreography.

Follow Ren McCormack, a city teenager who shakes up a small town’s rigid dance ban, as he fights for freedom and self-expression. With vibrant dance numbers, heartwarming moments, and a story that celebrates the power of music and movement, Footloose is a joyous, feel-good experience that will have you dancing in your seat.

