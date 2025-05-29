 tracking pixel
Spotlight: FOOTLOOSE at NextStop Theatre Company

NOW PLAYING: Footloose at NextStop!

By: May. 29, 2025
Get ready to cut loose and kick off your Sunday shoes with the electrifying stage adaptation of Footloose! This high-energy production brings the iconic 1980s film to life with its unforgettable soundtrack and toe-tapping choreography.

Follow Ren McCormack, a city teenager who shakes up a small town’s rigid dance ban, as he fights for freedom and self-expression. With vibrant dance numbers, heartwarming moments, and a story that celebrates the power of music and movement, Footloose is a joyous, feel-good experience that will have you dancing in your seat.



