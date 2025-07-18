Spotlight: DARREN CRISS LIVE at Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Darren Criss ï»¿will headline ARTSÂ by George! ARTSÂ by George!Â has raised more than $4.6 million since it began in 2006. This annual benefit event supports student scholarships for George Mason Universityâ€™sÂ College of Visual and Performing Arts,Â Mason Community Arts Academy,Â Green Machine Ensembles, and theÂ Great Performances at MasonÂ season at theÂ Center for the Arts.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. by showcasing the remarkable talents of Mason Arts students throughout studios and performance spaces while enjoying a buffet dinner, and it culminates in the Center for the Arts at 8:30 p.m. with the special concert byÂ Darren CrissÂ followed by a dessert reception onstage with the artist.Â Criss received the 2025 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in the Broadway hitÂ Maybe Happy Ending!

Ticket holders for ARTSÂ by George!Â secure exclusive seating in the premier orchestra section toÂ An Evening with Darren CrissÂ and access to the onstage reception with Mr. Criss following the concert.

ARTSÂ by George!

Saturday, September 27, 2025 â€¢ 5 p.m.

Center for the Arts â€¢ Fairfax Campus

Sponsorships begin at $2,500

Individual Tickets $450Â |Â Alumni Tickets $350

Benefit value of $275 per ticketÂ Â

Sponsor ARTS by George!Â now

Proceeds support student scholarships inÂ art,Â arts management,Â computer game design,Â dance,Â film,Â music, andÂ theaterÂ as well asÂ Great Performances at MasonÂ at theÂ Center for the Arts,Â Green Machine Ensembles, andÂ Mason Community Arts AcademyÂ programs for all ages.

Event Headliner Darren Criss

Since bursting onto the pop-culture landscape over a decade ago in Fox TV's hit showÂ Glee, Emmy and Golden Globe winnerÂ Darren CrissÂ has embodied the kind of kaleidoscopic artistry that's entirely uninhibited by form or genre. For this concert, Criss will be performing well-known songs featured throughout his wildly eclectic career as both a songwriter and performer, including those fromÂ Glee, StarKid Productions, and the Broadway shows in which he's starred. Criss is currently starring in the critically acclaimed Broadway hitÂ Maybe Happy EndingÂ directed by Michael Arden. Playing at the Belasco Theater, the show opened to unanimous rave reviews including theÂ New York TimesÂ Critic's Pick.Â