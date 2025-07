Spotlight: DARREN CRISS LIVE at Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Darren Criss will headline ARTS by George! ARTS by George! has raised more than $4.6 million since it began in 2006. This annual benefit event supports student scholarships for George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, Mason Community Arts Academy, Green Machine Ensembles, and the Great Performances at Mason season at the Center for the Arts.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. by showcasing the remarkable talents of Mason Arts students throughout studios and performance spaces while enjoying a buffet dinner, and it culminates in the Center for the Arts at 8:30 p.m. with the special concert by Darren Criss followed by a dessert reception onstage with the artist. Criss received the 2025 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in the Broadway hit Maybe Happy Ending!

Ticket holders for ARTS by George! secure exclusive seating in the premier orchestra section to An Evening with Darren Criss and access to the onstage reception with Mr. Criss following the concert.

ARTS by George!

Saturday, September 27, 2025 • 5 p.m.

Center for the Arts • Fairfax Campus

Sponsorships begin at $2,500

Individual Tickets $450 | Alumni Tickets $350

Benefit value of $275 per ticket

Sponsor ARTS by George! now

Proceeds support student scholarships in art, arts management, computer game design, dance, film, music, and theater as well as Great Performances at Mason at the Center for the Arts, Green Machine Ensembles, and Mason Community Arts Academy programs for all ages.

Event Headliner Darren Criss

Since bursting onto the pop-culture landscape over a decade ago in Fox TV's hit show Glee, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Darren Criss has embodied the kind of kaleidoscopic artistry that's entirely uninhibited by form or genre. For this concert, Criss will be performing well-known songs featured throughout his wildly eclectic career as both a songwriter and performer, including those from Glee, StarKid Productions, and the Broadway shows in which he's starred. Criss is currently starring in the critically acclaimed Broadway hit Maybe Happy Ending directed by Michael Arden. Playing at the Belasco Theater, the show opened to unanimous rave reviews including the New York Times Critic's Pick.