Signature Theatre to Present INTO THE WOODS, SWEENEY TODD & PACIFIC OVERTURES in Sondheim Tribute Season

Signature Theatre will present So Many Possibilities: A Season of Sondheim, a season-long tribute to Signature's signature, Stephen Sondheim, which highlights the organization's long-time relationship with the legendary composer.

"As the American theater that has produced and championed more of Sondheim's work than any other, Signature Theatre is proud to present So Many Possibilities in honor of his memory and in celebration of his unparalleled contribution to the American musical theater canon" said Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner.

Signature has produced 31 Sondheim productions in its history - more than any other theater in North America. The current season features three more, bringing the total of Signature-produced Sondheim musicals to 34, with all new productions of Into the Woods (November 9, 2022 - January 29, 2023), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (May 16 - July 9, 2023), and the rarely produced Pacific Overtures (March 7 - April 9, 2023). In addition to these three productions, So Many Possibilities: A Season of Sondheim will share the composer's legacy with Signature's audiences through additional events, including Merrily We Sing-Along, three nights of spirited audience sing-alongs of Sondheim classics with food and drink at Ali's Bar; Into the Words, where Director of Artistic Development Anika Chapin, Signature artists, and notable Sondheim experts analyze and reflect on the words and meanings of Sondheim songs; and Sharing Sondheim, a collective effort of Signature artists, audiences and Sondheim fans around the world to speak or sing the lyrics of every Sondheim song before the closing performance of Sweeney Todd on July 9th.

"We're so excited for audiences to experience Signature's brand new Into the Woods, the first of three shows honoring the life and work of Stephen Sondheim," said Managing Director Maggie Boland. "With this production, Signature kicks off So Many Possibilities: A Season of Sondheim, a season-long tribute to Signature's signature, Stephen Sondheim. So Many Possibilities aims to expand the celebration beyond our shows to showcase the genius of Sondheim's music and lyrics and inspire and enrich the community. There will be many events this season to celebrate the composer where audiences and Sondheim fans can join in - in addition to Merrily We Sing-Along, Into the Words and Sharing Sondheim, there will be in-depth conversations, book signings, an event for the composer's birthday, and more."

In addition to the descriptions provided below, more information on the season-long tribute to Stephen Sondheim can be found at SigTheatre.org/Sondheim.

SHARING SONDHEIM



A collective Signature effort with the community to speak or sing all of the lyrics from every song from all of the Sondheim shows that have been produced. Artists, audiences, community members and fans around the world will have the opportunity to participate in giving voice to the genius of Sondheim's words before the closing of Sweeney Todd on July 9.

INTO THE WORDS



Each month, Director of Artistic Development Anika Chapin, Signature artists, and notable Sondheim experts delve "into the words" of Sondheim songs, analyzing the lyrics and reflecting on performing them. Expect a combination of podcast content, essays, seminars, and conversations.

MERRILY WE SING-ALONG



Featuring an emcee, pianist, and some of Signature's favorite artists, these events will allow audiences to join in the fun in spirited sing-alongs of Sondheim classics. Taking place this January through April at Ali's Bar, each sing-along will feature a different Sondheim theme.

Twitter & Instagram: @SigTheatre

Hashtag: #SigSondheim

Into the Woods



November 9 - January 29

Tickets: Starting at $40

Escape into a fantastical fairytale adventure where dreams come true, but not free. A trove of storybook characters' paths intertwine as they chase their deepest desires through an enchanted forest. However, once they receive their happily ever after, the unintended consequences of granted wishes unravel their worlds.

The Signature Show: A Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Saturday, November 26, Free on YouTube @sigtheatre

This special episode of The Signature Show on the first anniversary of Sondheim's passing will be dedicated to remembering his life and work with songs, musical games, and tributes.

Everything Was Possible: Talkback and Book Signing with Anika and Ted Chapin

Friday, December 16, 5-6PM

Free in The Mead Lobby

Director of Artistic Development Anika Chapin sits down with author and former president of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization Ted Chapin to discuss his celebrated book Everything Was Possible: The Birth of the Musical Follies and his long career in the industry. The father/daughter duo will talk about the book, his experience working on Follies and their reflections on Sondheim. The talkback will be followed by a book signing.

Merrily We Sing-Along: West Side Story

Monday, January 9, 7:30PM at Ali's Bar

Tickets: $15 per person

The first Merrily We Sing-Along will highlight Sondheim's lyrical contributions to the score of West Side Story. Whether you're a Jet or a Shark, come join us for "Something's Coming," "Tonight," "Maria" and, of course, "I Feel Pretty."

Merrily We Sing-Along: Love, I Hear

Friday, February 10, 7:30PM at Ali's Bar

Tickets: $15 per person

In February, join us as we celebrate Valentine's Day as only Signature can with a dreamy and romantic evening of Sondheim's love songs, ranging from "Happiness" to "Being Alive!"

Pacific Overtures



March 7 - April 9

Tickets: Starting at $40

A stunning exploration of tradition and transformation based on historical events. In 1853, after 200 years of stability, Japan faces an American expedition determined to open the "floating kingdom" to trade. The isolationist island's reckoning with the unwelcome western influence is brilliantly illuminated through a kaleidoscope of stories about sailors, samurai, "someone in a tree" and two friends who choose radically different paths.

Merrily We Sing-Along: Everything's Coming Up Sondheim

Friday, April 14, 7:30PM at Ali's Bar

Tickets: $15 per person

The final Merrily We Sing-Along features a grab-bag assortment of songs you haven't heard yet! It will be a surprise race against the clock as we count down and sing out (Louise!) to fill in those final songs in the Sharing Sondheim project.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street



May 16 - July 9

Tickets: Starting at $40

Returned to London following a wrongful banishment, barber Sweeney Todd's thirst for vengeance against the corrupt judge who sent him away leads him on a murderous spree. Aided by his downstairs neighbor, baker Mrs. Lovett, the two concoct an unappetizing scheme as they terrorize the city.

In addition to the descriptions provided below, we will be adding additional events throughout the year. For more information on the season-long tribute to Stephen Sondheim visit SigTheatre.org/Sondheim.

ABOUT SIGNATURE



Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region's cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Founded in 1989 by Eric Schaeffer and Donna Migliaccio, and currently under the leadership of Managing Director Maggie Boland and Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, musical theater is Signature's "signature," and the Theatre is renowned for its definitive Sondheim productions, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten works, and investment in fresh new projects. Signature combines Broadway-caliber productions with intimate playing spaces and aims to be a leading force in U.S. musical theater.

Since its inception, the Theatre has produced 60 world premiere works-including 19 new musical commissions. Signature opens its doors to more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond and reaches more than 10,000 students every year through its innovative education programs, including the award-winning initiative Signature in the Schools. Signature has won 134 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in the Washington, DC region's professional theater and has been honored with 452 nominations.