Shift In Dates Announced For DC Premiere Of WHITE NOISE



A breakthrough COVID case among the production team has caused Studio Theatre to delay the opening of White Noise by Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Reginald L. Douglas. The production will now begin public performances two days later on Friday, January 14 at 8PM. Patrons have been notified of the shift and moved into other performances.

Studio's production is the DC premiere of this blistering drama and features an updated script from the playwright. Originally written in 2016, Parks revisited the play ahead of its 2021 London premiere, changing a pivotal setting from a bowling alley to a shooting range-shifting the play's tone in a way Parks thinks the audience is ready for: "The play was full of rage in 2016, and now it's angrier, it's an angrier play-and yet, it's more compassionate," Parks explained in an interview for the Bridge Theatre (London) production. "Everyone is pushed in the play. To take a good look at their shit and figure out a way to work through it."

Playing a tight group of thirtysomethings whose friendship is tested after they embark on a radical social experiment are RJ Brown (Leo), Katie Kleiger (Dawn), Tatiana Williams (Misha), and Quinn Franzen (Ralph).



ABOUT WHITE NOISE



Leo, Dawn, Ralph, and Misha are longtime friends and sometimes lovers who are coming into their own in the city, until a violent police encounter prompts Leo to suggest an audacious experiment that unmasks long-simmering secrets among the group. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks brings her bold sense of humor and history to a story about four thirtysomethings in a not-at-all post-racial world.

