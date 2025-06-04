Shakespeare Theatre Company to Present its Academy Summer Repertory in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare Theatre Company will present its Academy Summer Repertory on the stage of the Klein Theatre. The two productions—Shakespeare's King John and The Taming of the Shrew, or, Petruchio is Kated—will run in repertory from July 16 to 26.

The STC Academy is a Master of Fine Arts program that trains actors to work with classical language and embody mythic storytelling. After completing a one-year intensive program of coursework spanning classical text study, stage combat, and more, the class of 2025 performs two plays in repertory as the culmination of their training. The productions are supported by minimal design to present classical work in its purest form: energetic and lean, with a focus on actors, language, and story.

This year, the two productions presented by the Academy are both Shakespeare: King John, directed by Aaron Posner, and The Taming of the Shrew directed by Shanara Gabrielle. The shows will play in repertory, with alternating performances from July 16–26, with the full Academy class appearing in each production. Both titles will be presented on Saturday, July 20, and Saturday, July 26, allowing audiences to see the two shows in repertory on the same day.

ABOUT THE PLAYS

The Taming of the Shrew, or, Petruchio is Kated

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Shanara Gabrielle

In this sharp-tongued Shakespeare classic, the tables are turned and the taming gets tangled. Petruccio may arrive ready to dominate, but Kate's no easy prey—and might just be holding the reins all along. Meanwhile, Lucentia poses as a tutor and schemes to woo the radiant Bianca with help from her quick-witted servant Trania, who's playing Lucenti-o in public and pulling strings in secret. Gender bends. Power flips. Love gets messy. Nothing is what it first appears.

King John By William Shakespeare

Directed by Aaron Posner

Power is a tenuous thing in King John, Shakespeare's fierce, fast-moving tale of political gamesmanship, shifting loyalties, and fragile legitimacy. As England's rivals jostle for the crown, John claws to keep control—facing off against rebellious nobles, a bold French king, and even his own nephew's claim. Deals are struck, oaths are broken, and war looms large, but in the end, it's not just armies or titles that decide who holds power—it's who survives the fallout. A rarely staged gem packed with powerful language and sky-high stakes.

