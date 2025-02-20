Shakespeare Theatre Company Mock Trial Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare Theatre Company will present the 36th annual Mock Trial on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 7:30pm at Harman Hall. This in-person event features U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson presiding over an esteemed bench that includes U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer (Retired); California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger; Judge Amit Mehta, United States District Court for D.C.; and Judge Nicole Berner, United States Circuit Judge for the Fourth Circuit. Former Supreme Court Marshal Pamela Talkin will again perform the role of the Marshal of the court.

Advocates arguing the case will be former U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, as Advocate for Elizabeth Frankenstein, and former United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling, Advocate for Dr. Frankenstein.

STC Bard Association Chair Abbe Lowell is our master of ceremonies for the evening and will be joined by special guest Bruce Reed, former White House Senior Advisor.

Because legal issues run throughout Shakespeare's work, it is a marriage of true minds for the Bard Association, STC's legal affinity group, to stage its unique and highly popular Mock Trial in the nation's capital, a city with the highest concentration of lawyers in the country. Called “A Washington wonk's dream” by The New York Times, this lively event has attracted a multitude of prominent law professionals since its inception in 1994. Advocates argue the merits of their case before a packed audience of their peers, and don't be surprised if final arguments are in iambic pentameter!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 28. Early access opportunities for Bard Association members on February 24 and STC donors on February 26, the in-person audience for this eagerly anticipated event is sure to sell out quickly. However, to meet popular demand, the Mock Trial will be livestreamed. Patrons may purchase online access for this live event for $25. Complete ticket information is available here.

Comments