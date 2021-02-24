Shakespeare Theatre Company Hosts Its Annual Mock Trial

Oyez! Oyez! Oyez! Shakespeare Theatre Company's annual Mock Trial, "the funniest, most entertaining event in Washington" (Roll Call) is now in session-virtually. On March 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET, audiences are invited to hear a mock appellate argument before a panel of judges, based on a legal issue arising out of a re-imagined plot point of The Winter's Tale. Audiences will be able to watch the proceedings online and even cast their own judgment before the panel renders their verdict.

Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale has more royal scandals than four seasons of The Crown: accusations of adultery, jealous spouses, feigned deaths, a potential war with former allies, a hungry bear, and a statue brought to life. Focusing on the royal rift between King Leontes and Queen Hermione of Sicily, this year's Mock Trial finds the Queen's frenemy Paulina paying out of pocket after keeping the monarchs separated for sixteen years.

Adopting an appellate-court format, Paulina will appeal the decision of the court, claiming piety for Apollo caused her to imprison the Queen and offer her alternative facts about the state of the royal marriage.

Bench

Justice Stephen G. Breyer, Supreme Court of the United States, presiding

Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

Judge Amit P. Mehta, United States District Court for the District of Columbia

Judge Joshua Deahl, District of Columbia Court of Appeals

Judge Thomas B. Griffith, United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit (ret.)

Advocates

Makan Delrahim, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, Former Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division

Andrew Weissmann, Jenner & Block LLP, NYU School of Law, Former General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

More participants to be announced soon. Participants are subject to change without prior notice.

Tickets to watch the virtual Mock Trial are $30; free for current students. Please RSVP here: https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/virtual-winter-mock-trial-2021/,