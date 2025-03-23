SING ANYWAY CABARET - A Night Of Music Supporting Immigrant Services In The DMV

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, May 17, 2025, the Theatre on the Run in Arlington, VA, will host "Sing Anyway", a one-night-only cabaret featuring a collection of songs from Broadway and beyond. The event will showcase professional performers who will bring songs of hope, resilience, and defiance to the stage, offering a unique blend of humor, heart, and hope, bringing joy to attendees while raising funds for a critical cause..

The cabaret is not just a night of incredible music, but also a powerful opportunity to support immigrant services in the DMV area. All proceeds from the event will benefit Ayuda, a nonprofit organization that provides direct legal, social, and language access services to low-income immigrants across the region.

"This cabaret is more than just a night of entertainment; it's a way to bring people together to take action," says Caroline Griswold Short, the event organizer. "In a time when many feel powerless, this is an opportunity to make a difference through the arts and support immigrant families who are under attack in our country right now."

Ayuda provides direct legal, social, and language access services to low-income immigrants in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Since 1973, Ayuda has served more than 150,000 immigrants throughout the region. Ayuda is the only nonprofit service provider in the area that provides a wide range of immigration and family law assistance, social services, and language access support for all immigrants - including women, men, and children - from anywhere in the world. Click the link here to learn more.

Comments