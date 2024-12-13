Review: THE HORSE AND CARRIAGE at Prologue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Left to right Jonathan Feuer (the Waiter), Jacob Yeh (Jasper), and Kari Ginsburg (Adelaide); photo by DJ Corey Photography

Prologue Theatre’s world premiere of THE HORSE AND CARRIAGE gratifies our desire to eavesdrop and hear the whole story of the couple sitting next to us. In a casual scene, the performance gives us a 90-minute glimpse into the life, struggles, and hopes for the future of the chatty neighboring table.

Adelaide (Kari Ginsburg) and Jasper (Jacob Yeh) are able to have their first night out away from their three-year-old twins in months, if not years, in a cozy pub not far from where they live. Greeted by their Waiter (Jonathan Feuer) who waxes poetically about the beers on tap in a subtle description of each parent’s psyche, the couple orders.

While they wait on their drinks, the self-described “slightly crazy” Adelaide and Jasper contemplate why all of their friends seem to be getting divorced and why they seem to be going strong. This leads to further questions on the successes and failures of their own relationship and the lives they live.

Kari Ginsburg is firm but stalwart in her portrayal of Adelaide. Jacob Yeh is easygoing yet emotionally nuanced in his portrayal of Jasper. Jonathan Feuer’s Waiter serves an essential role in the performance and he fills his role as both a narrator and host artfully. All performers know how their characters act and react in given situations and it is reflective in the body language- which plays a key element in reflecting how the conversation is being received.

Playwright Karin Shook and Director Jenna Place do so much with a relatively limited space and subjects. The nonlinear stream of consciousness of THE HORSE AND CARRIAGE follows the natural flow of conversation- jumping back and forth between subjects and moods. It is somewhat Seinfeld-like in its “show-about-nothing” nature about the mundane parts of life. However, this should not be confused as lacking a plot or being pointless. Characters very much still develop throughout the performance and make promises to each other about how they intend to behave once the night out ends. Interestingly, as the show is a set moment in time, the audience is left wondering if Jasper and Adelaide will hold up their promises or sink back into their old habits after they leave.

The seating is unique in that the audience is intended to be a part of the background. This fits the environment and deeply establishes a sense of place, but may lead to differing experiences depending on seat location. At times, it can be tricky to see Adelaide and Jasper’s reactions and facial queues as they are seated facing each other. However, these are necessary things in order to get the complete experience. It is intended for the audience of THE HORSE AND CARRIAGE to feel a little intrusive.

Prologue Theatre’s THE HORSE AND CARRIAGE is new and artful in how it addresses daily life and challenges the assumptions of how performances should be presented.

The performance is 90-minutes with no intermission.

Reader Reviews