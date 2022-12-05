Review: SNOW MAIDEN Brings Magic to Life at Synetic Theater

Synetic Theater's holiday production, Snow Maiden, delivers a welcome dose of whimsy to the local theater scene this December. Created by Helen-Hayes Award-winning choreographer and Synetic Co-Founder Irina Tsikurishvili, Snow Maiden utilizes the Synetic's signature style to tell a new interpretation of the classic 19th-century story.

As with any folktale, the story of the Snow Maiden varies with every retelling. Synetic Theater's rendition opens on a lonely boy (Vato Tsikurishvili) who wakes on Christmas morning to find a fresh blanket of snow outside. Excited to play, he quickly bundles himself up and rushes out the door. In the snow, he builds himself a companion, the Snow Maiden (Maryam Najafzada). In the night, she comes to life and begins playing tricks on the boy. He quickly overcomes his shock at seeing her and retaliates, culminating in a great snowball fight. Soon, their mischievous antics become good-natured play, and the two become fast friends. As the day comes to an end, however, so too must their friendship, as the Snow Maiden melts with the snow.

In a span of just 45 minutes, Tsikurishvili and Najafzada take the audience on a spirited and tender journey from bare loneliness to rich companionship. Synetic Theater's Snow Maiden is funny and heartfelt and the way it tells its story is truly a delight to watch. Prospective audience members-children and adults alike-who are unfamiliar with Synetic's signature, which utilizes movement as the medium for storytelling, are in for a real treat.

Snow Maiden is a wonderful introduction to the art of physical theater. Upon the beautifully decorated stage, adorned with towering snow-covered trees and great hanging stars to create a winter wonderland, Tsikurishvili and Najafzada perform with both vivacity and grace. Their movements, dances, and acrobatics are dynamic, fluid, and precise, perfectly encapsulating the ever-changing emotions of The Boy and the Snow Maiden as they navigate their burgeoning friendship. Snow Maiden is a true gem of a show and a perfect production to see this holiday season.

Snow Maiden is onstage at Synetic Theater through December 23. Purchase tickets here.

Header Photo: Vato Tsikurishvili (left) and Maryam Najafzada (right) for Synetic Theater's Snow Maiden 2022. Credit: Johnny Shryock