Review: NORM LEWIS at The Barns At Wolf Trap

A veneer of unabashed professionalism, musical prowess, and often amusing self-reflection enveloped the Broadways star Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, etc.) as he delighted the audience at The Barns at Wolf Trap. Norm Lewis’ rich and resonant baritone voice is a natural wonder of the musical world ----Lewis’ expressive baritone spans the range between tenor and bass with exceptional fluidity yet concurrent control.

The intimacy of The Barns’ venue could barely contain the powerful tones of Mr. Lewis’ luscious baritone but it was decidedly a wonderful setting for Mr. Lewis as he sang a veritable feast of show tunes and standards to a rapt audience.

A huge component of Mr. Lewis’ rapport with the audience was his embracing of his own persona ---which often showed itself in a pattern of contrasts: between the lower and upper registers of his voice, between confidence and vulnerability, and (most intriguingly) between the usual preconceived notions of what a leading man might sing --versus a more audacious and interesting embracing of songs that are conventionally performed by female singers. Mr. Lewis broke many paradigms in a concert of highly charged intensity and human connection.

Pianist Joseph Joubert was hilariously introduced as Mr. Lewis’ orchestra –but all kidding aside, Mr. Joubert did indeed provide a rich panoply of instrumental musical colors to fit the mood of the songs chosen by Mr. Lewis.

Mr. Lewis (like all the great theatrical vocalists such as Streisand, Bernadette Peters, and Brian Stokes Mitchell) creates each song with specific intention and weaves each lyric like a thread ---adding texture to the narrative in each song he sings. Every chosen song is like a theatrical event unto itself.

Wearing a beautifully tailored silvery-grey suit with a dazzling brooch on the lapel, Mr. Lewis emblazoned each song with a natural flair yet precise and expressive phrasing and diction that was pleasing to the ear.

Mr. Lewis opened the concert with the explosive Merrill-Styne classic (from Funny Girl) “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” Mr. Lewis injected vigor and panache to this song, and it was a pleasure to see it interpreted by this leading man. The upbeat pace continued with an all-encompassing and welcoming version of Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire’s transformative standard “Starting Here, Starting Now.”

Mr. Lewis sang a poetic and illuminating cover of the beloved Stephen Schwartz classic “Corner of the Sky” (from Pippin) and used the higher register of his voice to stunning effect. (Mr. Lewis regaled the crowd with the enthusiasm he had for Pippin when he saw it on cable television as a younger man).

The great Johnny Mathis is an idol of Mr. Lewis and Mr. Lewis paid tribute to Mathis by singing a velvety and heartachingly vulnerable rendition of “Misty”. (Mr. Lewis mentioned the thrill he had in meeting and singing a duet with Mr. Mathis).

An intriguing highpoint of the evening was Mr. Lewis’ performance of the song “’Til I Hear You Sing” from Love Never Dies (which is the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera). Mr. Lewis starred in this production in London’s West End, and I could easily see why he was such as success in the role. The same stately and caressing sensuousness that one finds in “The Music of the Night” from The Phantom of the Opera resides in this very moving song.

Mr. Lewis reminisced about how much he enjoyed performing the role of Professor Harold Hill in The Music Man at the Kennedy Center. He then proceeded to launch into a very energetic and robust performance of the Meredith Wilson classic “Trouble” with the audience joining in at various points for a touch of audience interaction (replete with the house lights brought up).

A sensitive acapella rendition of “Try to Remember” (from the long-running musical The Fantasticks by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt) was sung by Mr. Lewis with an exquisite patina of longing and melancholy-----approximately halfway through, the song grew in accrued gentle power as pianist Joseph Joubert joined in.

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” (from The Little Mermaid) has always been a caustic and comic delightful exposé of cartoonish villainy. Mr. Lewis performed this popular Howard Ashman and Alan Menken song with raucous glee and gusto. Mr. Lewis totally convinced me that he was, indeed, Ursula the sea witch ---as he sang with seductive abandon and humorous shades of doom.

“And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” (from the hit show Dreamgirls) is a powerhouse of a dramatic number that demands sustained vocal strength without letting up for barely a breath. Mr. Lewis once again sang a role made famous by women ---in this case, Jennifer Holiday onstage and Jennifer Hudson in the film ----but Mr. Lewis’ gravitas, emotional investment in the material, and his tremendous vocal range made this gender bending interpretation unforgettable.

Another standout was Mr. Lewis’ rendition of “Home” (from The Wiz). This probing song of the quest for home and growing up seemed fresh and new with Mr. Lewis’ very expressive pacing and phrasing.

“The Music of the Night” (from The Phantom of the Opera) was definitively interpreted. Mr. Lewis played this role on Broadway and his success in the role was evident in this absorbing, penetrating, and sensuous interpretation.

For a well-deserved encore, Mr. Lewis’ rendition of “Stars” (from Les Misérables) evoked chills down my spine in his vocal interpretation of the character of Javert (who he portrayed in the Broadway show). Such is Mr. Lewis’ talent that even an authoritarian character can shake your emotional defenses.

The fascinating Mr. Lewis beguiled the crowd with anecdotal humor between songs in stage patter that encompassed topics as varied as his love for the Carol Burnett show, his respect for Johnny Mathis and Jerry Orbach, challenges of playing certain roles and the importance of representation. Mr. Lewis evoked a charming essence throughout the concert, and he told the crowd that he did not view his show as a concert but, rather, as a visit to each individual’s living room.

Though I very much appreciated the rapport that Mr. Lewis had with his audience--my only caveat is that I wish every anecdote were another song----from a vocalist of this sublime quality. (From my selfish personal wish list ---I would have died for some Sondheim!)

The combination of emotional connection and intelligent thought in each song that Mr. Lewis sang and performed was a master class in musical performance and vocals. Kudos to the Barns at Wolf Trap for showcasing the brilliant artistry of Mr. Norm Lewis.

Running Time: 80 minutes with no intermission. Norm Lewis was presented on October 18th and 19th, 2024 at 8pm at the Barns the at Wolf Trap located at 1635 Trap Road, Vienna, VA 22182.

Photo credit: Norm Lewis. Photo by Rich Kessler/Wolf Trap.