Review: MISS NELSON IS MISSING! at Imagination Stage

Miss Nelson is Missing by Harry Allard is a beloved children’s book that’s been read in homes and schools for decades. My 7-year-old son jumped at the chance to see the story being performed at Imagination Stage in Bethesda, Maryland and, in the end, turned to me and said unprompted, “I liked that play.”

The musical, Miss Nelson is Missing! was actually commissioned by Imagination Stage and originally produced in 2001. The theatre arts organization in Maryland has brought the show back as part of its “Greatest Hits” season.

As the show starts, audiences are invited into Horace B. Smedley Elementary School. In room 207, not only are the students badly behaved, they are the “worst kids of all” and proud of it. They even sing about it!

Not that we want our kids to emulate such behavior, but the shenanigans of the kids in room 207 were a real hit with the kids in the audience. The girl behind me could not stop laughing and my son thought the students doing the limbo in the middle of class was hilarious. I just hope I don’t get an email home from his teacher letting me know he started limboing mid-class!

The jokes weren’t just for the children, either. There were some “adult” ones in there, too, which I always appreciate. For example, one student turns in his homework only to quickly admit it was done by Chat GPT.

Under extreme stress from her rowdy class, Miss Nelson takes things into her own hands and actually becomes M.I.A., with a Miss Viola Swamp taking her place.

Miss Swamp means business and soon the kids of room 207 fall in line and start focusing on their studies, although they’re not having too much fun doing it. Miss Swamp loads them with homework, even requiring her young students to “discover the cure for bird flu!”

Imagination Stage often likes to get their young audience involved, and this show was no different. The kids were encouraged to yell out to the actors, especially to Jimmy Mavrikes who was hysterical as the bumbling Detective McSmogg. As for Miss Swamp, she actually comes right into the audience. Her appearance surprised my son and he loved it.

Miss Nelson is played by Emily Kester, who has an incredible voice. I would have liked to have seen a bit more energy come from her and the cast, but it was opening night and jitters are often in tow.

Miss Nelson is Missing! is a musical and, at times, feels very “broadway”, so the fact that lead Emily Kester has such a commanding voice, is important and lends itself well to the production.

Miss Nelson is Missing! is directed by award-winning director Janet Stanford, who served as the Founding Artistic Director of Imagination Stage for more than 30 years.

So, bravo to Janet and the entire cast and crew. My son and I loved the show. We laughed, and my son was taught the ever-important lesson of choosing right over wrong behavior, especially in the classroom when parents aren’t around.

Miss Nelson is Missing! is playing now at Imagination Stage. It's 1 hour 5 minutes and is recommended for audiences ages 4+.

