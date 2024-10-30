Review: DOKTOR KABOOM: UNDER PRESSURE! at The Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Doktor Kaboom (and no, I didn't spell that wrong) is a man of science...it says so right on his lab coat. With that in mind, I knew my 7-year-old son was going to love this show, and I was right. In fact, I've seen many shows at The Kennedy Center's Family Theater, and this was the best one!

Before seeing Doktor Kaboom: Under Pressure! I had never heard of the scientist/comedian, although David Epley has been portraying the character since 2006. However, now that I do know, if ever given the chance to see him again, I will jump at the chance.

Standing back, getting a broad view of the show, your kids will love it because of the name...Kaboom. There are a lot of explosions via science experiments, but that's not all. There is a deeper meaning within Doktor Kaboom's teachings. He also teaches his young listeners the importance of self-esteem and having confidence in yourself. He requests volunteers from the audience and asks each one if they are smart. The answer should be, of course, a resounding "yes!", and Doktor Kaboom makes sure of that. We are all smart and anyone can be a scientist!

The show is very interactive, with Doktor Kaboom asking for volunteers from the audience for his experiments. He also asks the kids to yell out answers, and respond to his questions with a loud "Ya!" Did I mention that Doktor Kaboom is German? He actually speaks 3 languages which impressed my son.

Doktor Kaboom's shows are exciting and anything but quiet. He actually forbids "shh'ing".

And, if you have a child that needs sensory sensitivity, this Saturday, November 2nd there is a sensory-friendly performance.

Doktor Kaboom: Under Pressure! runs about 1 hour 15 minutes and is recommended for ages 8 and up, although my 7-year-old loved it.

