Review: DRAGONS LOVE TACOS at Adventure Theatre MTC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If you are a parent, no doubt you have read Dragons Love Tacos, by Adam Rubin and Daniel Salmieri, to your child. Released in 2012, it’s become one of the most popular children’s books in existence. So, it may be no surprise that the play based on the book is selling out!

Adventure Theatre MTC always does a fantastic job with set design, and this show is no different. At centerstage, is a giant TV (which my kids loved) playing cartoons and displaying words and images to help move the story along. Not that it needed help in that area. The show is vibrant, entertaining, and it’s only 40 minutes long, so it should hold most children’s attention for that amount of time no problem.

The show is eye-catching, with each dragon sporting a color of the rainbow. Plus, there’s a disco ball accompanied by what my son called, “dance party lights”. At one point there is, in fact, a dance party to “Celebration”.

Besides the TV, at centerstage is actor Jackson Saunders, who is credited as “Man in suit”. He brings the audience into the story and describes what’s happening.

What’s happening is mainly that dragons love tacos, but not with any spice – for obvious reasons. Jackson and the other actors do a solid job of keeping up the energy, but I have to say, I think my kids’ favorite was Jordan Essex who plays Leroy the dog.

This show is fun, energetic, and funny. Unfortunately, tickets are extremely limited, if not, sold out! Hey, what do you want from a show based on a best-selling book?

Run time=40 minutes

Reader Reviews