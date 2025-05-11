Review: CONSTELLATION THEATRE COMPANY'S HEAD OVER HEELS at Source Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jukebox musicals come and go, and many don’t make much of an impression. But, that isn’t the case for Head Over Heels, a jukebox musical featuring songs by the all women rock band, The Go-Go’s. This musical really has a beat. The Go-Go’s songs are blended with a story based on Sir Philip Sidney’s The Arcadia, conceived by Jeff Whitty, who is responsible for the original book, and adapted by James Magruder. Constellation Theatre Company’s production of Head Over Heels, directed by Allison Arkell Stockman with musical direction by Walter “Bobby” McCoy, is a delightful musical filled with superb acting and energetic musical numbers.

Head Over Heels is set in the fictional kingdom of Arcadia, ruled by King Basilius (Oscar Salvador, Jr.) and Queen Gynecia (Fran Tapia) and driven by the Beat. The King and Queen’s daughters, Philoclea (Ariana Caldwell) and Pamela (Julia Link), do not have control over their love lives. Philoclea wants to marry her childhood friend, Musidorus (Harrison Smith), the shepherd. Her older sister Pamela is not amused by any suitors that come her way, much to the amusement of her lady-in-waiting Mopsa (Rebecca Ballinger). A frustrated Basilius, along with his trusty advisor, Dametas (Stephen Russell Murray), goes to consult Pythio (Nico Ochoa), an oracle. Pythio tells Basilius that his Kingdom will lose its beloved Beat and shares three startling visions involving the Queen, Pamela, and Philocela. To try to escape the prophecies, the King packs up the royal family, and they set off for Bohemia.

From the very first opening number, Constellation Theatre’s Head Over Heels emits a vibrant energy from the stage. The entire cast is in sync. Every cast member hits those notes and does justice to The Go-Go’s discography. The ensemble members, Cristen Young, Caroline Graham, and Jordan Essex, provide vibrant vocals throughout the show and amplify each musical number with their dance moves (shoutout to choreographer Maurice Johnson). If you are looking for the hits like “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Mad About You,” and “We Got the Beat,” they are all there. You’ll want to sing, dance, and hum along to every single song.

The creative team’s vision of Arcadia is rich in bright colors that pop against the gray stonework of the castle and the lush greenery of Bohemia, designed by Samuel Klaas. Frank Labovitz fits every character in Arcadia with colorful medieval costumes featuring little 80’s fashion touches.

Head Over Heels is a celebration of queer love and joy, something which is much needed right now. It's incredibly moving to watch characters in Head Over Heels learn to accept others for who they are and go on their journeys of self-exploration and discovery.

It’s a musical that we need now more than ever. Don’t miss out on this production!

Top Photo Caption & Credits: The cast of Constellation Theatre Company's Head Over Heels. Front row: Caroline Graham, Rebecca Ballinger, Cristen Young Photo by DJ Corey Photography

Head Over Heels runs until June 1, 2025, at the Source Theatre in Washington D.C.

Reader Reviews