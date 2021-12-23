Remaining Performances of August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS Canceled at Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has announced that all remaining performances August Wilson's Seven Guitars have been canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 surge.

Directed by Tazewell Thompson (Arena's Jubilee). the play is set in 1940s Pittsburgh, seven lives are interconnected when old friend and blues singer Floyd Barton vows to turn his life around after a surprise windfall leaves him hopeful for a second chance. Seven Guitars is August Wilson's fifth play in his American Century Cycle.

Read their full statement here:

Returning to Arena Stage are Dane Figueroa Edidi (Choreographer for Arena's Nina Simone: Four Women) as Ruby, Joy Jones (Arena's Jubilee) as Vera, David Emerson Toney (Arena's Two Trains Running) as Hedley and Michael Anthony Williams (Arena's King Hedley II) as Canewell.

Making their Arena Stage debuts are Roderick Lawrence (National Tour, Disney's The Lion King) as Floyd Barton and Roz White (Mosaic Theater Company's Marie and Rosetta) as Louise. Additional casting will be announced at a later time.

In addition to Thompson, the creative team includes Set Designer Donald Eastman, Costume Designer Harry Nadal, Lighting Designer Robert Wierzel, Sound Designer Fabian Obispo, Wig Designer Anne Nesmith, Fight Director Ron Piretti, Stage Manager Marne Anderson and Assistant Stage Manager Emily Ann Mellon.