RICHARD III Opens At Synetic

A movement-driven, cyber-punk Richard III will run May 15 through June 16, 2019 at Synetic Theater at 1800 S. Bell St in Crystal City. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at www.synetictheater.org or via phone at 866-811-4111.

Press Night is Saturday, May 18, 2019. To RSVP email alysa@synetictheater.org.

Paata Tsikurishvil's Richard III will examine the collision of the physical and cyber worlds, and the destruction of human life as the world grows more automated and less personal. Highlighting the terrifying extremes made possible through the abuse of modern technology the movement-driven production will explore King Richard III's rise to power in an action-packed display of stunning physicality and powerful visuals.

Sarring in the production is acclaimed local actor Alex Mills as Richard III and Synetic co-founder and Resident Choreographer Irina Tsikurishvili as Queen Elizabeth. The cast also includes Matt Stover, Maryam Najafzada, Thomas Beheler, Philip Fletcher, Jordan Clark Halsey, Aaron Kan, Tim Proudkii, Nutsa Tediashvili, Ana Tsikurishvili and Scean Aaron.

Founded in 1996 by the husband and wife team of Paata and Irina Tsikurishvili, Synetic Theater is a center for American Physical Theater, fusing dynamic art forms-such as text, drama, movement, acrobatics, dance, and original music. Synetic has received a total of 95 Helen Hayes Award nominations and 27 Awards for directing, choreography, acting, costume design, and best play.





