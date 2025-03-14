Photos: CHICKEN AND BISCUITS At NextStop Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NextStop Theatre Company invites audiences to pull up a chair for Chicken & Biscuits, the hit Broadway comedy by Douglas Lyons, running March 15 through April 6, with previews on March 13 and 14. See photos from the production.

Directed by Rikki Howie Lacewell, who returns to NextStop after helming School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, this heartfelt and uproarious production explores the power of family, faith, and forgiveness—one secret (and one serving) at a time.

When a close-knit Black family gathers to mourn the passing of their patriarch, laughter and love intertwine with long-buried tensions. Old wounds are reopened, generational cycles are questioned, and a few unexpected truths come tumbling out—sometimes at the most inconvenient moments. Amid the grief and chaos, the family discovers that love, legacy, and a shared meal can heal even the deepest divides.

The ensemble cast features a dynamic mix of fresh and familiar faces, including Amari Chambers, Ira F. Coats, Jr., Sirra Faal, Bruni Herring (returning to NextStop after her Helen Hayes Award-winning performance as Claudia in In the Heights), DeJeanette Horne, Bianca Lipford, Brianna Nobles, and Ben Ribler. The production also features understudies Bryanda Minix, Rakell Foye, Otega Okurume, and Eric Kennedy.

Director Rikki Howie Lacewell brings a keen eye for nuance and authenticity to the production, ensuring the characters are not mere caricatures but deeply human, flawed, and fiercely loving. “Chicken & Biscuits doesn’t rely on spectacle—it thrives on real, honest connections,” says Lacewell. “These characters are people we know—our relatives, our friends, ourselves. Their struggles and joys feel lived-in, and through laughter and tears, we see the power of acceptance, healing, and love.”

With themes of Black spirituality, family dynamics, generational trauma, and the way food brings people together, Chicken & Biscuits is more than just a comedy—it’s a reflection of life itself. The production explores the weight of family secrets and the evolution of Black role models within their communities. At its core, it’s a celebration of legacy—remembered, challenged, and redefined.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan



Brianna Nobles, Amari Chambers

Iraf Coats, Jr. Ben Ribler

Bruni Herring, Brianna Nobles, Bianca Lipford

DeJeanette Horne, Sir Rafaal, Bruni Herring

