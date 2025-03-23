Photos: #CHARLOTTESVILLE Playing at the The Keegan Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



#Charlottesville, a world premiere written and performed by Priyanka Shetty, is now open at the Keegan Theatre in Washington, D.C. Performances run through April 13, 2025. Voices Festival Productions is the presenting partner.

Creative tema includes Yury Urnov (Director), Quinn D. Eli (Dramaturg), Megan Mazarick (Choreographer), Matthew J. Keenan (Scenic Designer), Dylan Uremovitch (Projections and Lighting Designer), Deb Sivigny (Costume Consultant), Luke Hartwood (Properties/Set Dressing Designer), Tony Angelini (Co-Sound Designer), Dan Martin (Co-Sound Designer), Heather Mease (Composer), Monica Blaze Leavitt (Dialect Coach), Jennifer Hardin (Stage Manager), John G. Ekizian (Media Relations for Priyanka Shetty), Gabrielle Busch (Production Manager) and Camila Padilla (Production Manager).

Photo Credit: Cameron Whitman

