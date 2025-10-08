Photos: Bradley Gibson, Jerrika Hinton and the Cast of FREMONT AVE. at Arena Stage

Performances will run from October 8 to November 23.
Arena Stage will present Fremont Ave., a searing and soulful new dramatic-comedy where three generations of Black men face off against masculinity, identity, and the weight of silence passed down. Get a first look at the cast here!
This world-premiere play penned by Colman Domingo Award winner Reggie D. White (Lessons In Survival: 1971, Broadway’s The Inheritance) and helmed by two-time Helen Hayes Award winner Lili-Anne Brown (Baltimore Center Stage’s Ain’t No Mo’), will ignite Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater this fall, running October 8 – November 23, 2025, before it transfers to South Coast Repertory to anchor its Pacific Playwrights Festival in Spring 2026.
Shuffling through time with the force of memory and the rhythm of Spades, Fremont Ave. meets young love and big dreams with buried resentment and unmet expectations. Around the card table, George, Robert, and Joseph confront quiet wounds and the weight of unspoken emotional truths. At the heart of it all sits Audrey, the family’s formidable matriarch: beloved, feared, and never forgotten. Served with the sharp wit and laugh-out-loud honesty only a card game could unleash, Fremont Ave. lays all cards on the table and dares audiences to do the same.
Photo credit: Ambe J. Photography
Kevin Mambo, Bradley Gibson, and Doug Brown
Wildlin Pierrevil, Kevin Mambo, JERRIKA HINTON, Bradley Gibson, Galen J. Williams, Doug Brown, Stanley Andrew Jackson, and Jeffrey Rashad
JERRIKA HINTON and Bradley Gibson
Bradley Gibson, JERRIKA HINTON, Doug Brown, and Kevin
Wildlin Pierrevil, Stanley Andrew Jackson, Jeffrey Rashad, and Bradley Gibson
Wildlin Pierrevil, Bradley Gibson, Jeffrey Rashad, and Stanley Andrew Jackson
Doug Brown, Bradley Gibson, Galen J. Williams, and Kevin Mambo
Galen J. Williams and Bradley Gibson
Wildlin Pierrevil, Jeffrey Rashad, Bradley Gibson, and Stanley Andrew Jackson
