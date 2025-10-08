 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Bradley Gibson, Jerrika Hinton and the Cast of FREMONT AVE. at Arena Stage

Performances will run from October 8 to November 23.

By: Oct. 08, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Arena Stage will present Fremont Ave., a searing and soulful new dramatic-comedy where three generations of Black men face off against masculinity, identity, and the weight of silence passed down. Get a first look at the cast here!

This world-premiere play penned by Colman Domingo Award winner Reggie D. White (Lessons In Survival: 1971, Broadway’s The Inheritance) and helmed by two-time Helen Hayes Award winner Lili-Anne Brown (Baltimore Center Stage’s Ain’t No Mo’), will ignite Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater this fall, running October 8 – November 23, 2025, before it transfers to South Coast Repertory to anchor its Pacific Playwrights Festival in Spring 2026. 

Shuffling through time with the force of memory and the rhythm of Spades, Fremont Ave. meets young love and big dreams with buried resentment and unmet expectations. Around the card table, George, Robert, and Joseph confront quiet wounds and the weight of unspoken emotional truths. At the heart of it all sits Audrey, the family’s formidable matriarch: beloved, feared, and never forgotten. Served with the sharp wit and laugh-out-loud honesty only a card game could unleash, Fremont Ave. lays all cards on the table and dares audiences to do the same.

Photo credit: Ambe J. Photography

Photos: Bradley Gibson, Jerrika Hinton and the Cast of FREMONT AVE. at Arena Stage Image
Kevin Mambo, Bradley Gibson, and Doug Brown

Photos: Bradley Gibson, Jerrika Hinton and the Cast of FREMONT AVE. at Arena Stage Image
Wildlin Pierrevil, Kevin Mambo, JERRIKA HINTON, Bradley Gibson, Galen J. Williams, Doug Brown, Stanley Andrew Jackson, and Jeffrey Rashad

Photos: Bradley Gibson, Jerrika Hinton and the Cast of FREMONT AVE. at Arena Stage Image
JERRIKA HINTON and Bradley Gibson

Photos: Bradley Gibson, Jerrika Hinton and the Cast of FREMONT AVE. at Arena Stage Image
Bradley Gibson, JERRIKA HINTON, Doug Brown, and Kevin

Photos: Bradley Gibson, Jerrika Hinton and the Cast of FREMONT AVE. at Arena Stage Image
Wildlin Pierrevil, Stanley Andrew Jackson, Jeffrey Rashad, and Bradley Gibson

Photos: Bradley Gibson, Jerrika Hinton and the Cast of FREMONT AVE. at Arena Stage Image
Wildlin Pierrevil, Bradley Gibson, Jeffrey Rashad, and Stanley Andrew Jackson

Photos: Bradley Gibson, Jerrika Hinton and the Cast of FREMONT AVE. at Arena Stage Image
Doug Brown, Bradley Gibson, Galen J. Williams, and Kevin Mambo

Photos: Bradley Gibson, Jerrika Hinton and the Cast of FREMONT AVE. at Arena Stage Image
Galen J. Williams and Bradley Gibson

Photos: Bradley Gibson, Jerrika Hinton and the Cast of FREMONT AVE. at Arena Stage Image
Wildlin Pierrevil, Jeffrey Rashad, Bradley Gibson, and Stanley Andrew Jackson




Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
76 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The Lion King
84 ratings

The Lion King
Art
26 ratings

Art
Six
91 ratings

Six

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos