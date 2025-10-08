Photos: Bradley Gibson, Jerrika Hinton and the Cast of FREMONT AVE. at Arena Stage

Arena Stage will present Fremont Ave., a searing and soulful new dramatic-comedy where three generations of Black men face off against masculinity, identity, and the weight of silence passed down. Get a first look at the cast here!

This world-premiere play penned by Colman Domingo Award winner Reggie D. White (Lessons In Survival: 1971, Broadway’s The Inheritance) and helmed by two-time Helen Hayes Award winner Lili-Anne Brown (Baltimore Center Stage’s Ain’t No Mo’), will ignite Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater this fall, running October 8 – November 23, 2025, before it transfers to South Coast Repertory to anchor its Pacific Playwrights Festival in Spring 2026.

Shuffling through time with the force of memory and the rhythm of Spades, Fremont Ave. meets young love and big dreams with buried resentment and unmet expectations. Around the card table, George, Robert, and Joseph confront quiet wounds and the weight of unspoken emotional truths. At the heart of it all sits Audrey, the family’s formidable matriarch: beloved, feared, and never forgotten. Served with the sharp wit and laugh-out-loud honesty only a card game could unleash, Fremont Ave. lays all cards on the table and dares audiences to do the same.

Photo credit: Ambe J. Photography



Kevin Mambo, Bradley Gibson, and Doug Brown



Wildlin Pierrevil, Kevin Mambo, JERRIKA HINTON, Bradley Gibson, Galen J. Williams, Doug Brown, Stanley Andrew Jackson, and Jeffrey Rashad



JERRIKA HINTON and Bradley Gibson



Bradley Gibson, JERRIKA HINTON, Doug Brown, and Kevin



Wildlin Pierrevil, Stanley Andrew Jackson, Jeffrey Rashad, and Bradley Gibson



Wildlin Pierrevil, Bradley Gibson, Jeffrey Rashad, and Stanley Andrew Jackson



Doug Brown, Bradley Gibson, Galen J. Williams, and Kevin Mambo



Galen J. Williams and Bradley Gibson