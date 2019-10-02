Photo Flash: First Look at Signature's ESCAPED ALONE
Signature Theatre presents the regional premiere of Escaped Alone by legendary playwright Caryl Churchill (Cloud 9, Top Girls) and directed by acclaimed DC actress Holly Twyford (Signature's A Little Night Music, Sex with Strangers). Escaped Alone will run from September 24 - November 3 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre.
In a serene British garden, three old friends are joined by a neighbor to engage in amiable chitchat-with a side of apocalyptic horror. The women's talks of grandchildren and tv shows breezily intersperses with tales of terror in a quietly teetering world where all is not what it seems.
Photo Credit: Margot Schulman
Helen Hedman, Catherine Flye and Brigid Cleary
