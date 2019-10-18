Photo Flash: Arena Stage Presents RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater presents the world premiere of Sharyn Rothstein's (By the Water, USA Network's "Suits") timely tale about one man's fierce battle to reclaim his right to privacy.

Filled with secrets, lies and political backstabbing, Right to be Forgotten centers around a young man's mistake that haunts him online a decade later. Desperate for a normal life, he goes to extraordinary lengths to cut himself off from his past. In a time when everyone has their own version of the truth and their own way of spreading it, who decides which truths get buried and which live forever online?

Directed by Deputy Artistic Director Seema Sueko, Right to be Forgotten runs October 11 - November 10, 2019 in the Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle.

Photo Credit: Margot Schulman



John Austin and Shubhangi Kuchibhotla

John Austin

Guadalupe Campos





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You