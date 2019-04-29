Photo Coverage: GRAND HOTEL Takes Bows at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre presents Grand Hotel, the Musical directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer (Broadway's Gigi, Follies, and Signature's Titanic) and choreographed by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise (Signature's Light Years). Set in 1928 Berlin, a series of eclectic guests and staff including a fading ballerina, a destitute baron, a wannabe-starlet typist and an ailing bookkeeper collide at the bustling Grand Hotel. Grand Hotel the Musical runs through May 19, 2019 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre.

The production features Bobby Smith (Signature's A Little Night Music, Light Years) as Otto Kringelein, Natascia Diaz (City Center's Grand Hotel, Signature's Passion) as Elizaveta Grushinskaya, and Nicki Elledge (Signature's A Little Night Music) as Flaemmchen, Nkrumah Gatling (Broadway's Miss Saigon, Hair) as Baron Felix Von Gaigern, Ben Gunderson (Arena Stage's Anything Goes) as Rohna, Kevin McAllister (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin') as General Director Preysing, Nicholas McDonough (Cape Playhouse's South Pacific) as Erik, Crystal Mosser (Signature's Billy Elliot) as Rafaella, and Lawrence Redmond as Colonel Dr. Oternschlag (Signature's Titanic), . Rounding out the company are Ian Anthony Coleman (Olney Theatre Center's On the Town) as Jimmy 1/Ensemble, Vincent Kempski (Signature's Billy Elliot the Musical) as Witt/Ensemble, Gregory Maheu (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George) as Chauffeur/Sandor/Ensemble, Katie Mariko Murray(Signature's Passion) as Tootsie 2/Ensemble, Alicia Osborn (Toby's Dinner Theatre Young Frankenstein) as Madame Peepee/Ensemble, Solomon Parker III (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin') as Jimmy 2/Ensemble, and Maria Rizzo (Signature'sCrazy for You) as Trude/ Tootsie 1/Ensemble.

The creative team includes Musical Director Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature's Passion), Associate Musical Director/Conductor Evan Rees (Center Stage's Fun Home), Scenic Design by Paul Tate DePoo III (Signature's A Little Night Music), Lighting Design by Colin K. Bills (Signature's A Little Night Music), Costume Design by Robert Perdziola (Signature's A Little Night Music), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's Billy Elliot), Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature's Passion), Assistant Choreographer Dani Ebbin (Signature's Billy Elliot), Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Allie Roy, Production Assistant Katie Moshier, and Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise.

Signature presents "Grand Hotel - The Musical" at The Signature Theatre on April 27, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia - The Musical.



Nicholas McDonough, Lawrence Redmond, Crystal Mosser, Bobby Smith, Nkrumah Gatling, Natascia Diaz, Nicki Elledge, Christopher Bloch, Ben Gunderson



