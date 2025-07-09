 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

PETER PAN One Night Only Children's Theatre Performance to be Presented by Moonlit Wings Productions

The performance will take place on July 11.

By: Jul. 09, 2025
PETER PAN One Night Only Children's Theatre Performance to be Presented by Moonlit Wings Productions Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Moonlit Wings Productions, in partnership with the Fairfax County Park Authority, will present ACTify! Peter Pan, A Pop Musical-a one-night-only children's theatre performance taking place Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7:00 PM at Oakton Elementary School.

This original one-act adaptation of Peter Pan is the culminating performance of the ACTify Performing Arts Camp, a popular summer program for young performers ages 7-16. Campers spend five days in rehearsals, character-building workshops, and creative activities before performing for a live audience of family, friends, and community members.

Starring beloved characters such as Peter, Wendy, Tinkerbell, and Captain Hook, this production adds a fresh, musical twist to the classic story. With energetic staging and contemporary flair, the show highlights the talent and imagination of local youth actors while promoting confidence, teamwork, and a love for the performing arts.

"This program gives young performers a chance to grow both on stage and off," said Walid Chaya, Artistic Director of Moonlit Wings Productions. "In just one week, they create something truly special-and this performance is their chance to share it."

Event Details:

Title: ACTify! Peter Pan, A Pop Mini-Musical

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Doors open around 6:45pm)

Location: Oakton Elementary School Auditorium

3000 Chain Bridge Rd, Oakton, VA 22124

Tickets: $10 General Admission - Advance purchase required. No tickets will be sold at the door. Every attendee, regardless of age, must have a ticket.




Need more Washington, DC Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos