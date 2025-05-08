PARADISE BLUE Extends Run at Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just one week into performances, Studio Theatre’s immersive production of Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue has extended its planned run, adding two weeks of performances as well as an Affinity Night event hosted by DC theatre luminary Psalmayene 24. Overwhelming demand for tickets has driven the early extension decision, with tickets now on sale to performances through June 22.

The show sees Studio’s Victor Shargai Theatre transformed into a 1949 jazz club in Black Bottom, Detroit. The immersive experience is achieved in collaboration with bar partner Kbird (formerly Giggle Water), who provides all food and drink services. Patrons can sample a menu of classic cocktails and snacks at the Paradise bar during a pre-show— during which the play’s characters circulate around the space and the audience enjoys a jazz performance by the Paradise band—and again later at intermission. Kbird owner and manager K Scarry said, “Kbird is delighted to have collaborated with Studio on bringing the Paradise bar to life, and we are so glad this extension means that many more people will step into the world Studio has created for this incredible show."

Once the drinks are poured and the audience is seated, the real show begins. Part of Morisseau’s Detroit trilogy, the play introduces audiences to the denizens of the Paradise club, including troubled owner and trumpet player Blue (Amari Cheatom), his smart and sweet girlfriend Pumpkin (Kalen Robinson), gentle piano player Corn (Marty Austin Lamar), and brash percussionist P-Sam (Ro Boddie), along with a mysterious new tenant, the beautiful widow Silver (Anji White). Their conflicting interests build to a boiling point as Blue wrestles with the demons of his past and the others try to stake a claim to the future of Paradise. Trumpeter Michael A. Thomas and bassist Mark Saltman provide the musical heartbeat of the show.

As part of the extension, Studio will also hold an Affinity Night for Paradise Blue, with a post-show discussion moderated by Psalmayene 24. Psalm, who directed The Colored Museum and Good Bones in previous Studio seasons and will return to the director’s chair with Purlie Victorious next season, will have a discussion with the artists and actors who brought the Paradise to life. Affinity Nights are a practice introduced to American theatre partially by Paradise Blue playwright Dominique Morisseau herself, as a way to ensure that members of the Black community, whose history is the subject of her play, have an opportunity to see it in an uplifting and communal atmosphere. Affinity Night will be held on June 12.

Tickets to Paradise Blue's extended run are now available on the Studio Theatre website.

