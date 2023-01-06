Opera Lafayette to Present PERGOLESI! as Part of 2022/23 Season Dedicated to The Era of Madame de Pompadour

On Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 7:30pm, Opera Lafayette will present Pergolesi!, part of their 2022/23 season dedicated to The Era of Madame de Pompadour. This theme is the second in a course of three years that Opera Lafayette offers programming highlighting the relation of historical women in 18th century France to the musical life of their time.

This performance is part of Opera Lafayette's Washington, DC season. As always, the full season will be presented in two cities - Washington, DC and New York City. New York City performances will be presented as part of the second annual Opera Lafayette New York Music Festival over the course of three days in May at El Museo del Barrio. Click here for dates and details on the NY Music Festival.



Pergolesi! is a semi-staged production dedicated to the music of the Italian composer, Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, whose enormous popularity during the era of Madame de Pompadour inspired the Guerre des Bouffons, an intellectual and artistic battle between partisans of Italian and French music.

A Pre-Performance Discussion will take place an hour before each performance. Accompanying each of these programs are both in-person and online seminars, along with the popular Opera Starts with Oh!, a series of educational lessons created by Opera Lafayette to introduce young audiences to the magic of opera.

About Opera Lafayette

the pre-eminent American interpreter and producer of period-instrument opera from the 17th through the 19th centuries and an international leader in this repertoire. Based on meticulous research and the creation of modern performing editions, the company's compelling performances and recordings of rediscovered gems and historical masterpieces highlight the works' original appeal and introduce a new generation to their contemporary relevance.