Nikkole Salter Joins GRACE at the Ford's Theatre as Co-Book Writer

Playwright Nikkole Salter has joined the creative team of the upcoming production of Grace at the Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC. Salter is now listed as one of the book writers, alongside the musical's creator, Nolan Williams, Jr.

Packed with an eclectic mix of styles including jazz, R&B, rousing up-tempos and raise-the-roof ballads, Grace is an electrifying musical feast celebrating the perseverance of family and the power of traditions.

Created by Washington, D.C.,'s own celebrated composer Nolan Williams, Jr., Grace examines the little-told history of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses. The musical captures a day in the life of the Mintons, a Philadelphia family who gather to mourn the loss of their matriarch and deal with the future of their family restaurant in a changing neighborhood. Heartfelt and hopeful, timely and timeless, Grace is the new American musical where, although family comes first, everyone has a seat at the table.

With memorable titles such as "Three Okra Seeds" and "Potlikker" and "When Gran'Me Cooked," every song holds a story to savor.

Grace runs March 18-31. Learn more at https://www.fords.org/performances/current-and-upcoming/grace/.