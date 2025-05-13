New York Circus Project to Return to DC With LIQUID World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the creators of last year's critically acclaimed HAMLET, New York Circus Project will return to Washington, DC with the world premiere of LIQUID.

LIQUID by New York Circus Project is a 75-minute punk rock circus experience that celebrates the wild, subversive joy of adulthood. At its core is a reclusive water bottle salesman, suddenly thrust into a world of chaos, spectacle, and punk-fueled abandon. Dazzling, rebellious characters pull him out of his sheltered life and into a raucous journey of transformation.

Fueled by a pulsating soundtrack of punk through the ages, from The Ramones to Avril Lavigne, the show features a cast of elite circus artists from around the world: sensual aerialists, dynamic acrobats, whip-fast tap dancers, and dextrous hula hoopers. The cast and creative team include alumni of Cirque du Soleil, Broadway (Moulin Rouge, Sunset Boulevard), American Idol, the National Circus School, and more.

But the party doesn't stop at the edge of the stage. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of LIQUID: neon lights, graffiti-streaked walls, and a full bar with signature craft cocktails curated by the professionals behind Jack Daniel's and Slane Irish Whiskey. Lace up your Doc Martins, grab a drink, and dive into LIQUID.

The cast of LIQUID includes Julia Baccellieri, Cole Bennington, Caroline Bertorello, Lindsay Culbert Olds, Kellin Hentoff, Emiko Nakagawa, Danielle Saulnier, and Daniel Sullivan.

LIQUID is written by Jacob Tischler, directed by Sam Landa, and choreographed by Raul Contreras. Production and lighting design are by Nate Files, with stage management by Danielle Korman, costume design by Antoine Boissereau, music supervision by Nick Wilders, and marketing coordination by Nora Knight.

Evening performances begin at 7pm or 8pm, depending on the day, with 4pm matinees on Saturdays. General admission tickets are $50, with table seating options starting at $70. Tickets are avaible online: https://www.newyorkcircusproject.org/liquid

