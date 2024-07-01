National Philharmonic Reveals 2024-2025 Season Lineup

The season opens in September with an all-Rachmaninoff program to celebrate NatPhil's 40th Anniversary.
National Philharmonic has announced its 2024-2025 Season, which opens in September with an all-Rachmaninoff program to celebrate NatPhil's 40th Anniversary. The full season includes two orchestral concerts; two choral concerts presented in partnership with Cantate and The Washington Chorus (TWC); three performances of Handel's Messiah; and the return of pianist Brian Ganz in recital. All season concerts will be held at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland—the orchestra's longstanding home in Montgomery County—with one performance of Handel's Messiah also presented at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia.
“NatPhil's 2024-2025 Season is a celebration of the first 40 years of the orchestra, as well as an exciting look at the future of the organization and of classical music in the DMV,” said NatPhil President & CEO Jim Kelly. “We're proud to present new and returning guest artists, stirring collaborations—including a new partnership with Cantate and the return of The Washington Chorus—and an exceptional assortment of orchestral and choral works.”
Concerts throughout 2024-2025 will be led exclusively by guest conductors, several of whom are new to the NatPhil stage. The Orchestra is also focusing the length of the season, with mainstage programming running from September 2024 through April 2025.
Kelly added, “We are thankful for four decades of leadership under Maestro Piotr Gajewski, the founder of our organization. His musical and civic contributions have been invaluable to our audiences and to Montgomery County as a whole. As we embark into this new era at NatPhil, we're delighted to partner with six outstanding guest conductors, each presenting a program that highlights their unique talents and styles.”
Notable repertoire and guest artists in the newly announced season include:
