National Chamber Ensemble to Put on Vivaldi's Extraordinary Four Seasons

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Chamber Ensemble (NCE) will present one of its most dynamic and entertaining performances of the season: Vivaldi's Extraordinary Four Seasons - Nancy Peery Marriott Discovery Concert - a grand finale to the 2024-2025 concert series.

Taking place on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 7:30 PM in the elegant Terrace Theater of the

Kennedy Center, this extraordinary program features a stunning fusion of music, storytelling,

and visuals.

In a rare and exciting collaboration, the evening will be hosted by the legendary Lynda Carter,

beloved for her iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman and celebrated for her remarkable philanthropic work. With her signature, charisma and grace, Ms. Carter will guide the audience through Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, reading the poetic sonnets that inspired the composer’s vivid musical storytelling.

Under the direction of violinist and Artistic Director Leo Sushansky, the Ensemble will offer a fresh take on Vivaldi’s timeless masterpiece, enhanced by humorous musical demonstrations and breathtaking multimedia visuals that bring each season to life in a vivid, multi-sensory experience. This performance promises not just to entertain, but to enlighten and engage audiences of all ages.

The concert opens with a special treat: a group of exceptionally talented young musicians will join the Ensemble for a vibrant performance of Vivaldi’s Concerto for Strings in D Minor, RV 127, a sparkling prelude to the evening’s main event. Don’t miss this unforgettable celebration of music, imagination, and storytelling; an inspiring and joyful conclusion to a remarkable season.

Comments