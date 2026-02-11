🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mosaic Theater Company will present Young John Lewis: Prodigy of Protest, a new musical by Mosaic's Playwright-in-Residence Psalmayene 24 honoring the legendary “Conscience of Congress”, the late Congressman John Lewis.

Now extended through May 4, performances begin March 26 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center and features original music by Grammy-nominated and Guggenheim Fellow Kokayi and direction by Reginald L. Douglas.

Focusing on the Congressman's formative years of ages 18-28, Young John Lewis reveals the humanity and heart of this mighty historic figure. The musical explores how the murder of Emmett Till motivated Lewis to pursue a life of service, including leading the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, fighting for Civil Rights with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and working for nearly two decades in Congress. Both a galvanizing call to action and a reminder that all can make a difference, no matter our age, the production is produced in partnership with the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation and the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute.

“At Mosaic, we believe in theater's power to imagine the world not just as it is, but as it could be—a vibrant, unified mosaic that centers diversity,” said Reginald L. Douglas, Artistic Director of Mosaic Theater Company. “The lessons and lives of trailblazers like the late Congressman John Lewis help light that path. Sharing his story on a stage in the nation's capital is vital. Through doubt, setbacks, and violence, Lewis led with love—a revolutionary belief that kindness, nonviolence, and peace can counter hate. This musical invites us to draw strength from that courage so we can stand in our own moment of good trouble, grounded in empathy, community, and joy.”

“Young John Lewis is a powerful and timely work that brings Congressman Lewis's formative years to life, inspiring new generations to embrace the legacy of good trouble, courage, and unwavering commitment to justice,” said Michael E. Collins, Interim President and Board Chair, John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation.

The musical stars Michael Bahsil-Cook* (Young John), Montel Butler* (Jim Lawson/A. Philip Randolph/Ensemble), Christian Emmanuel* (Emmett Till/Ensemble), Jordan Essex* (Stokely Carmichael/Bayard Rustin/Ensemble), Kit Krull* (Joan T. Mulholland/Waitress/Ensemble), Vaughn Midder* (Medgar Evers/Eddie/Ensemble), Latrice Pace* (Willie Mae/Ella Baker/Ensemble), Solomon Parker* (Reverend Doctor/Hosea Williams/Ensemble), Nia Savoy-Dock* (Diane Nash/Mamie Till/Ensemble), and Harrison Smith* (Bobby Kennedy/Ensemble).

"It's an enormous privilege to have the opportunity to examine and celebrate the consequential early years of John Lewis through Young John Lewis: Prodigy of Protest. To have this production at Mosaic—my home theater—is a double privilege,” stated playwright Psalmayene 24. “In researching and writing this musical, the spirit of John Lewis has become a palpable presence in my life. When audiences experience this piece, my hope is that they too will be able to feel this extraordinary man's soul. As we collectively navigate this tumultuous American moment, I think John Lewis's early life has much to teach us about how people can effectively traverse and conquer troubling times. One of the primary goals of this musical is to make young John's story leap off the stage and into the hearts of audience members. Thank you, John Lewis, for living a perpetually inspirational life and thank you for demonstrating that peace can be more powerful than violence."

Continuing Mosaic's commitment to provide deeper engagement with themes of its programming through its Reflection Series, a season-long slate of community conversations, performances, and special events leading up to and surrounding the premiere of Young John Lewis began in October 2025 and continues through April 2026. Honoring Lewis' commitment to “good trouble” while celebrating the city's rich cultural, artistic, and civic life, events take place across all eight wards of Washington, D.C. For the most up-to-date schedule (February - April), visit here.

"I feel extremely honored to work on this production. When Psalm first reached out about composing music for Young John Lewis, we spoke at length about his intent for the piece: songs rooted in hip-hop traditions that carry the spirit and urgency of the civil rights movement,” shared composer Kokayi. “My hope is that audiences experience the deep resonance between these two cultures: the historical parallels in their messaging and the ways in which both exist within the broader contributions of the African diaspora to global culture. The music moves as a pedagogy of protest, mediated through rhythm and Psalm's lyrics—forms I hope will live with audiences as anthems long after they leave the theater. I deeply appreciate the trust the entire team has placed in me to create this work, and I'm especially grateful to Psalm for his openness and willingness to collaborate in reimagining his music for Young John Lewis: Prodigy of Protest."

The creative and production team for Young John Lewis includes Tony Thomas^ (Choreographer and Associate Director), Drew Kid (Keys and Band Lead), Andrew Cohen** (Scenic Designer), Pauline Lamb (Props Designer), Moyenda Kulemeka** (Costume Designer), Larry Peterson (Wig & Make-Up Designer), Alberto Segarra** (Lighting Designer), Nick tha 1da (Co-Sound Designer), and Ian Vespermann (Co-Sound Designer/Sound Engineer/A1), Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor** (Projections Designer), Walter “Bobby” McCoy (Vocal Director), Sierra Young (Intimacy and Violence Coach), Chelsea Radigan (Dramaturg and Casting Director), and Shayna O'Neill (Stage Manager).

*Actors' Equity Association / ^Stage Directors and Choreographers Society / **United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE