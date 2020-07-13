Monumental To Present DESIDERIUM, A Virtual Reading Of A New Musical

On Monday, July 20th at 8pm, Monumental Theatre Company will present a reading of a new musical. Desiderium follows the family and friends of Sam Herald in the wake of his untimely passing. It reflects on the tender moment between loss and moving forward. Relationships that were once easy have now become strained. Mourning is a uniquely personal process, but how do you keep love as the crux when you feel challenged in how you express yourself?

Desiderium is written by Ricky Drummond and features music by The Oh Hellos. The reading is directed by Caroline Dubberly with arrangements and music directed by Marika Countouris. Editing by Michael Windsor. The cast features: John Sygar, Adelina Mitchell, Bethel Elias, Kari Ginsburg, Derrick Truby, Joe Mallon, and Karen Vincent. The musicians are Alex Green, Jason Siller, Matt Horanzy, Jonathan Hawkins, Julia Poetain, Jonas Creason, Benjamin Rikkhof, Jason Wilson, Sam Carolla, Marty Risemberg, Kendall Haywood, and Marika Countouris.

Sponsored by Howard Menaker and Patrick Gossett. Musicians sponsored by Bob Hebda.

The reading will be presented on Facebook Live from Monumental's page (Facebook.com/MonumentalTheatreCo) and will run 90 minutes. A talkback with the cast and creative team will immediately follow the performance on the live stream. The performance will be available on Monumental's facebook until Friday, July 24th.

