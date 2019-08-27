Molloy College's Poetry Series Presents JR Turek Poet Of The Year

Molloy College and its Writer-in-Residence, Barbara Novack, will be hosting a Poetry Event featuring J R (Judy) Turek on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 3 pm, in the Reception Room, Kellenberg Hall, on Molloy College's Rockville Centre campus. This event is free and open to the public.

This fall's Poetry Events at Molloy College sing "A Song of Ourselves" as we celebrate the poets of Long Island on Walt Whitman's Bicentennial.

J R (Judy) Turek is the 2019 Walt Whitman Birthplace Association's Long Island Poet of the Year. She was Bards Laureate 2013-2015 and was named a NYS Woman of Distinction in 2017. An award-winning, internationally published poet, recipient of two Pushcart nominations and author of four full-length poetry collections, as well as co-editor of two anthologies, she has for twenty-two years been Moderator of the Farmingdale Creative Writing Group.

The Poetry Events series at Molloy College was founded by Barbara Novack in conjunction with the English Department. The aim of the series is to bring contemporary poetry to a wider audience.





