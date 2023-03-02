Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Announces 35th Anniversary Celebration OUR SPACE, YOUR PLACE

The Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts, centrally located on the Melbourne Campus of Eastern Florida State College, is poised to celebrate its 35th year of operation on the Space Coast of Florida. With exciting shows and special events planned for this year, it promises to be one of the best yet and the King Center would like to invite you to "Our Space, Your Place!"

This year the King Center will be honored to host upcoming events on both the L3Harris Technologies Main Stage Theatre as well as the King Center Studio Theatre. A special event is planned for April 10th, 2023 on the opening night of the classic Broadway production of "Fiddler on the Roof", coinciding with the 35th anniversary date.

A brief look back at 35 years of the King Center in operation, harkens back to when the state-owned college approved funds for the initial design work in 1983, with construction starting in 1985 for the $12.3 million-dollar facility. Under the name "Brevard Performing Arts Center, it celebrated the first performance on April 10, 1988 with a production of "Singin' in the Rain". A year later the venue name was changed to Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts, to honor Dr. Maxwell C. King the then president of Brevard Community College which is now Eastern Florida State College. The venue has recently undergone a $4-million dollar renovation, updating the front lobby & concessions bar, security entrance, VIP Crown Club room, and HVAC to modernize the venue. The Melbourne headquartered, aerospace & defense Fortune-500 company L3Harris Technologies Inc., holds the naming rights to the 2,016-seat main stage theatre. An additional 300-seat Studio Theatre is the secondary performance venue inside the King Center and is an ideal space for smaller club-sized acts, smooth jazz events, blues-rock and other programming.

This year marks 35 Years for the King Center for the Performing Arts being the Space Coast's premier entertainment venue. So many famous artists have graced the King Center stage since 1988. From the likes of Boston, Bonnie Raitt, Frank Sinatra Jr, Jackson Browne, George Thorogood, ZZ Top, The Beach Boys, The Temptations & The Four Tops, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Donna Summer, Gladys Night, Mel Tormé, Vince Gill & Lyle Lovett, Trisha Yearwood, Pattie Labelle, Goldie Hawn, Billy Joel, Crosby, Stills, & Nash, Enrique Iglesias, Josh Groban, Aretha Franklin, Il Divo to comedians such as Jerry Seinfeld, Ron White, Larry the Cable Guy, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett and Bill Mahar to newer touring acts such as Jim Gaffigan, Tom Segura, John Christ, Nate Bargatze, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Collective Soul, Goo Goo Dolls, Aaron Lewis, Everclear, and Daughtry to name a few!

In addition to the wide range of talented and internationally recognized artists, the King Center is the resident venue for both the Brevard Symphony Orchestra, Brevard County's only all-professional orchestra as well as the Space Coast Ballet which provides the annual December Nutcracker performance as well as other locally produced ballets throughout the year. The Brevard Symphony Orchestra is set to begin their 70th anniversary season this fall and Space Coast Ballet is going into their 20th anniversary of presenting the Nutcracker live on stage at the King Center. Lastly, American Theatre Guild presents the Broadway Series at the King Center with award winning Broadway titles such as Chicago, Waitress, On Your Feet and More!

"We are so fortunate to have a first-class venue such as the Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts here on the Space Coast of Florida in Brevard County." Says Dr. Anthony Catanese - Board Chair of the King Center for the Performing Arts. "Brevard County is a rapidly growing community and to have a live, performing arts venue right here in our backyard which features national touring and local productions is truly spectacular and something for which we are proud."

Bob Papke, G.M. of the King Center and V.P. of Theatres for ASM Global adds, "When we (ASM Global) look for venues to represent and manage, not many stand out like the King Center does. With its ideal location for routing and size with ample seating capacity relative to the market, the King Center offers residents and visitors of Brevard County and surrounding areas a viable and exciting venue to visit and witness top-tier entertainment, without having to drive into some of the larger, surrounding metropolitan cities of Florida. We are truly blessed to be a representative and leader for the King Center and this community and strive to carry on the positive legacy that has been paved over the previous 35 years."

Fans that wish to find out more about the King Center, its upcoming events and tickets may visit the website at KingCenter.com or by calling 321-242-2219 during normal Ticket Office hours Monday through Friday, noon - 6 PM. Additional details on the April 10th special event before Fiddler on the Roof are forthcoming. Follow along on social media for daily content and updates from the King Center.