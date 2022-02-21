March And April 2022 Events Announced At The Center For The Arts At George Mason University

March and April 2022 at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University continues its season with exciting in-person programming for the 2021/2022 Great Performances at Mason with three engagements from Mason Artists-in-Residence, including the artists from SW!NG OUT, Camille A. Brown & Dancers, and Maria Schneider, plus signature events from Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts.

The month of March begins with the D.C.-area premiere of SW!NG OUT on March 19. Called "effortless, captivating, perpetually merry" by The New York Times during its fall premiere at The Joyce Theater, the company features the dancing and choreography of Mason Artists-in-Residence Caleb Teicher along with Lindy Hop champions Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, and Nathan Bugh, jiving to live music played onstage by Eyal Vilner's Big Band. During their residency, company members will be connecting with members of the local community, conducting Swing dance and Lindy Hop classes, talks, and more.

The following weekend the celebration of dance continues as the Center hosts two evenings of the annual Mason Gala Dance Concert featuring School of Dance majors performing works including City of Rain, by Mason Artist-in-Residence Camille A. Brown; an excerpt of Silent Ghost by Alejandro Cerrudo; and premieres by Mason Dance Heritage Professor Christopher d'Amboise and Larry Keigwin. The weekend wraps up with five-time GRAMMY Award-winning bassist and composer Edgar Meyer along with the acclaimed Glasgow-based Scottish Ensemble on March 27.

April kicks off with the Center for the Arts debut of Camille A. Brown & Dancers on April 2 (rescheduled from January 22). This performance showcases both Brown's choreography and artistic vision through her unique blend of dance styles. The company will benefit from a week of onstage technical work together as part of its time as a Mason Artist-in-Residence. In addition to the rehearsal time, the company will be conducting masterclasses in the community and with Mason's School of Dance.

The Center for the Arts welcomes back Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel on April 3 for another of his concerts with commentary focusing on works by Debussy, Rachmaninoff, Liszt, and Grieg. The following weekend, Virginia Opera's performance of The Marriage of Figaro on April 9 and 10. Last performed by the Virginia Opera in 2013, this 2022 staging conducted by Adam Turner will feature live music by the Richmond Symphony Orchestra.

The Center welcomes GRAMMY-winning composer, 2019 NEA Jazz Master, and Artist-in-Residence Maria Schneider as she guest conducts the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra on April 16. Schneider will participate in a conversation in partnership with Mason's Center for Intellectual Property x Innovation Policy and Arts Management Program on April 14. Details to be announced at a later date.

Next on April 23, the Center co-presents a thrilling program with the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra featuring piano virtuoso Simone Dinnerstein, who The Washington Post has praised as "an artist of strikingly original ideas and irrefutable integrity." The following night, GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Lila Downs, who is widely considered to be one of the most influential artists in Latin America, performs on April 24.

A full schedule of performances for March to April is below. Unless otherwise noted, performances will take place at the Center for the Arts located at 4373 Mason Pond Drive in Fairfax, VA.

A full schedule of performances for March to April is below. Unless otherwise noted, performances will take place at the Center for the Arts located at 4373 Mason Pond Drive in Fairfax, VA.

The Center continues its current health and safety guidelines: all attendees regardless of age who attend an indoor event or performance at the Center for the Arts, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the date of their visit and present proof of vaccination (as well as a matching photo ID) or show a negative COVID-19 test result upon entry. Acceptable negative results must be from CDC-approved Rapid Antigen tests within 48 hours of performance time or PCR tests within 72 hours of performance time. Face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages two and up. The most up-to-date details for what to expect when attending performances at the Center for the Arts are available on the website.

