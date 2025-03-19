Low Cut Connie To Perform in D.C. Following Kennedy Center Cancellation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight, the Philadelphia-based rock & roll artist Low Cut Connie will perform at The Miracle Theatre in Washington, D.C. in lieu of his previously scheduled performance at the Kennedy Center which he canceled last month. Read the full statement HERE. A portion of the proceeds from tonight’s concert will benefit The DC Center, an organization that educates, empowers, celebrates & connects lesbian, gay, bisexual & transgender communities.

“This is going to be a tough year in the USA. We've all got to be Tough Cookies. I will be traveling throughout the country this year trying to elevate spirits, elevate awareness, and elevate the collective heart rate. I also intend to have a lot of fun doing it. See you out there pals,” says Adam Weiner about the tour.

Late last year, Low Cut Connie released his first-ever live album CONNIE LIVE via Contender Records. The 13-song collection is a companion to Adam Weiner’s concert film and documentary ART DEALERS that was recently released theatrically around the country and is now available for purchase on-demand and physically. The award-winning film won the Artistic Vision Award at the 2023 Richmond International Film Festival and Best Music Documentary at Film Threat’s 2024 Award This! event.

2025 Headline Shows:

3/18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle

3/19 – Washington, DC – The Miracle Theatre

3/20 – Elkton, MD – Elkton Music Hall

3/29 – Cape May, NJ – Congress Hall (Solo performance)

4/24 – Ardmore Music Hall – Ardmore, PA (The Connie Club show)

4/30 – Chattanooga, TN – The Barrelhouse Ballroom

5/1 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

5/2 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

5/3 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl

5/7 – Sanford, FL – Tuffy's Music Box

5/8 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

5/16 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room at Third Man Records

5/17 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

5/18 – Detroit, MI – El Club

5/21 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

6/12 – Lewes, DE – Rocking the Docks @ Lewes Ferry Grounds

6/14 – Uncasville, CT – Wolf Den

6/15 – Pawling, NY – Daryl's House

6/21 – Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival 2025

6/24 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

6/27 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

6/28 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington's

6/30 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

7/1 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

7/7 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

7/9 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

7/11 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

7/12 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

7/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

7/15 – Santa Fe, NM – Santa Fe Railyard Plaza

7/17 – Austin, TX – Antone's

7/18 – Galveston, TX – Hotel Lucine

7/19 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

7/25 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Rockin' The River @ Millennium Circle at River Common

8/1 – King Of Prussia, PA – Concerts Under The Stars

8/2 – Westport, CT – The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

8/3 – Amagansett, NY – The Stephen Talkhouse

9/26 – Louisville, KY – The Whirling Tiger

9/30 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse On Broadway

10/2 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10/3 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

10/4 – Evanston, IL – Space

About Low Cut Connie:

Low Cut Connie aka Adam Weiner is a rock & roll artist from Philadelphia who has released 7 studio albums. Since forming in 2010, Low Cut Connie has earned a devoted fan base that includes music legends and world leaders alike. President Barack Obama featured him on his inaugural Spotify playlist which led to Weiner meeting him at the White House, while Elton John dedicated a song to him during an arena performance in Philadelphia and invited him backstage. Over the years, the band has received acclaim from The New Yorker (“Pandemic Person of the Year”), Rolling Stone, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NPR’s Fresh Air and so many more.

Photo Credit: Cortney Armitage

