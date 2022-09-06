King Center Announces An Evening With YES, Holiday Dreams Cirque, The Temptations & The Four Tops and More

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced three new shows coming to the Space Coast!

AEG Presents An Evening with YES - Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour is one of the best-loved bands in rock music history. This innovative and influential band will be performing at the King Center on Sunday, October 16th at 7 PM. Additionally, Red Tail Entertainment is bringing a spectacular holiday show titled Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque to Melbourne on Wednesday December 7th, at 7 PM. AEG Presents is also bringing The Temptations & The Four Tops featuring their fine-tuned choreography, and even finer harmonies to the King Center on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, at 7:30 PM. In addition to the three exciting shows that are going on sale, National Touring Broadway Shows from American Theatre Guild will be available for Single Event Ticket purchase. All events will be performing live on the L3HARRIS Technologies Theatre Main Stage. Tickets for all of these fantastic and exciting events go on sale this Friday, September 9th starting at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and by noon at the King Center ticket office or by calling 321-242-2219. Additional show specific details below.

Sunday, October 16, 2022 - AEG Presents: An Evening with Yes: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour

Formed in 1968 by Jon Anderson and the late, and much-missed, Chris Squire, YES have been one of the most innovative, influential, and best-loved bands in rock music history. Their 1970s albums The Yes Album, Fragile, Close To The Edge, Yessongs (a triple live album set), Tales From Topographic Oceans, Relayer and Going For The One were ground-breaking in musical style and content. Their music also became synonymous with artist Roger Dean whose distinctive YES logo design and artwork adorned the lavish gatefold presentation sleeves of many YES albums.

With sales of over 50 million records, the Grammy-award winning YES were inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017 where they performed Roundabout from the album Fragile and the FM radio-friendly Owner Of A Lonely Heart from the 1985 album 90125.

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 - Red Tail Entertainment presents Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque!

Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Show! is the most modern, exciting and original holiday show on the scene today. Featuring holograms, projection mapping, interactive lasers & BMX daredevils, Holiday Dreams is worlds apart from the traditional cirque-style shows. Holiday Dreams also features the most amazing and talented cast of cirque performers, comedic actors, singers & specialty acts from all corners of the world.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 - AEG Presents: The Temptations & The Four Tops

Thanks to their fine-tuned choreography, and even finer harmonies, The Temptations became one of the most successful acts to record for Motown Records. During the group's five-decade career, these Grammy winners have charted numerous #1 hits including "My Girl," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "Get Ready," "Just My Imagination," and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," among many others.

The Four Tops teamed up in high school and spent over four decades without a single personnel change to become one of Motown's most consistent hit makers. "Baby I Need Your Loving," "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," "Reach Out (I'll Be There)," and "Ain't No Woman (Like the One I've Got)" are just some of their well-known hits.

Broadway At the King Center: Season 2022-23

Presented by The American Theatre Guild

Tickets will officially be available for individual shows this Friday, September 9th. Single tickets start at $35 and will be available at KingCenter.com or by calling 321-242-2219. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. In addition, subscribing to the full series of shows offers exclusive benefits and flexibility throughout the season. Subscribers enjoy exclusive benefits including a guarantee of the same great seats to each season show, and the option to renew those seats from year to year. Information about each national touring Broadway production can be found below.