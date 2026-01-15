Kid-Friendly Dreamer's Workshop to Take Place at Arena Stage

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Envision your New Year with imagination and joy at Arena Stage! A hands-on, kid-friendly experience, Dreamer’s Workshop offers families a creative, feel-good way to start the year together. Create a one-of-a-kind Dream Box—a magical 3D vision board for your hopes, goals, and brightest ideas for 2026. Decorate your box, dream big, and take it home to fill all year long with memories and milestones.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 12:00 to 2:30 PM at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater. Admission is free, and while registration is encouraged, attendees are invited to RSVP in advance. Click here to RSVP!

About Chez Joey

The year is 1940-something, and Chicago’s night scene is sizzling. Enter Joey Evans. A slick-talking, velvet-voiced songster with dreams bigger than the bandstand. But in a city where the right connections mean everything, he is caught between a bright-eyed chorus girl and a wealthy baroness who can bankroll his big break—for a price. As the lights dim and the music swells, Joey’s got a choice to make: play it straight or risk it all for the spotlight. This classic Rodgers and Hart score, including “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” “What Is a Man?,” and “I Could Write a Book,” now includes “This Can’t Be Love” and “The Lady Is a Tramp,” among others. Co-directed by Tony Award-winning choreographer Savion Glover and actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn, the stakes are high, the music is hot, and the game of romance and ambition never sounded so good.