Kennedy Center Reaches Agreement With IATSE Local 22 Stagehands

The Kennedy Center announces it has reached a three-year agreement with its stage crew, members of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 22. Resolution was reached today with the stagehands after mutual agreement on wages, benefits, work rules and a clarification of jurisdiction with regard to non-theater work at the Kennedy Center.

The new three-year contract (2020-2023) includes modest increases in wages and benefits by the end of the contract, and addresses various other terms and conditions of employment. The parties also agreed upon COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Kennedy Center's 50th anniversary season, which launched in September, will proceed without disruption.

Statement from Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter:

"We are satisfied with the outcome of these negotiations with IATSE Local 22. From the outset we have been open and transparent with the union regarding our financial challenges and the need for shared sacrifice across the institution. This new agreement falls within the parameters of the financial framework the Center's leadership and board recognize will be critical for the Center's long-term viability.

I also want to add that throughout our 50-year history, the stagehands have always played a very important role here at the Kennedy Center. The caliber and technical expertise of our stagehands, in addition to their sheer dedication, are truly essential to the Kennedy Center's ability to deliver world-class performances day after day, night after night. We are pleased to be able to carry on with the work we do together, and most of all, to welcome audiences and artists back to the nation's cultural center."